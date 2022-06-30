ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Food banks struggling with food supply as inflation drives demand

By DANNY MCARTHUR Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry found food hard to come by for the past six months.

A month ago, the pantry served 450 households, up from an average of serving 350 to 400 households a month. The nonprofit staved off big jumps in demand throughout much of the pandemic, but rising inflation has changed that.

“It stayed pretty steady all along, but now it’s beginning to build up,” said Lloyd Massey, executive director of Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes. “We’re anxious to say what kind of increase we see this month.”

Across the region, agencies and food distribution sites are experiencing similar strain. The St. Luke Food Pantry in Tupelo is having a difficult time in keeping enough food on hand to meet the needs of its growing clientele.

The Union County Good Samaritan had to decrease the amount of food it distributes per household.

And Mid-South Food Bank president and CEO Cathy Pope said calls from its pantries, some of which are seeing a 50% increase in need over the last couple of months, are constant.

“When all of those pantries are depending on food, they’re depending on the food bank to get them,” Pope said. “We’re constantly working on getting more food available.”

Community impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMnQH_0gRtjpxn00
St. Luke Food Pantry volunteer Cari Rowe fills another basket with food as they distribute food on June 24, 2022. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

May brought a 40-year high with 8.6% inflation in the consumer price index, according to the Associated Press. Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes realizes that inflation is hitting families directly. Last month, the pantry gave out 19,080 meals.

“They just don’t have the money to go to the grocery store. They just need help. Everything’s got so expensive on them,” Massey said.

The nonprofit caters to more elderly people, since 57% of its clientele is 60 and over.

“That’s the ones that’s hurting now, the senior citizens,” Massey said.

The Union County Good Samaritan has observed a lot more people losing jobs, such as a recent layoff of approximately 280 workers at Southern Furniture Industries, located in neighboring Pontotoc County.

The organization serves some big families. While volunteers typically like to offer a bit extra for them, they sometimes cannot because there isn’t enough to give out, Roberson said. At a recent distribution, they aimed to give families about 55 pounds of food each. Before, it would have been closer to 65 to 70 pounds of food.

“It’s went down because we’ve not been able to get as many as we were, plus it costs,” Roberson said.

Over the last two months, the higher price of gas, food shortages and increasing food prices has led to a 30% increase in the amount of food Mid-South purchases to get out to the community through its pantries, partner agencies and mobile pantries. Transportation has stressed its budget, as costs have increased 35%.

Pre-existing challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGpgO_0gRtjpxn00
Henry Rupert Jr. directs traffic as area residents make their way through the line at Thursday's St. Luke Food Pantry distribution on Eason Blvd. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

The Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis already saw an increase in need among the 31 counties it serves, which includes 12 in the Daily Journal’s coverage area. The pandemic presented a perfect storm for the food system, Pope said.

“We had disruptions to the food supply chain. We had a huge increase in need immediately, and we were dealing with all of those safety protocols,” Pope said.

The organization averaged 16.7 million pounds of food distributed across all its counties in the 12 months prior to the pandemic. At its height, it rose to 55 million pounds of food distributed. Currently, the organization is hovering at 36 million pounds of food distributed, more than double the amount prior to the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, the St. Luke Food Pantry in Tupelo served an average of 1,200 households a month. Now, it serves 1,850 to 1,900 households each month, a more than 50% increase.

A lot more food is needed to meet the demand, but it’s a struggle with the supply chain slowdown and food shortage, said Jason Martin, executive director of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi and the St. Luke Food Pantry.

“We’ve done it so far, and we’ve made it OK, but we are experiencing a shortage within the realm of meat, things like that, but we’re also struggling just for standard, canned vegetables,” Martin said.

Other agencies are struggling with items such as pasta, some fresh produce or proteins like peanut butter.

“It’s not as simple as going to the wholesaler and buying them because then you’re paying a higher cost,” Martin said.

Looking for food sources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVAVp_0gRtjpxn00
Cora Murphree, 10, helps fill boxes of food at the St. Luke Food Pantry on Eason Blvd. in Tupelo. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

While Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes receives food from the Mid-South Food Bank, it’s increasingly turned to retail stores to help fill some of the gaps. Volunteers have gone to other locations to pick up and buy food, such as Silver Dollar Sales in Golden.

For its part, Mid-South Food Bank is regularly seeking funding because the agency is purchasing more food than it had previously. On top of ordering large quantities of whatever products are available, the food bank also has to make multiple bids to account for timing, as some suppliers will take longer than others.

“That’s what we’re doing with our fundraising, to make sure we can pay those bills to get that food through the door and then disperse it to our partner agencies,” Pope said.

Its food sources and the amount contributed from each has changed since 2018 and 2019, Pope said. Retail donations have gone down as stores struggle with increasingly empty shelves. The food bank receives 45% of its food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an increase during the pandemic. A small percentage comes from food drives, Feeding America and national donors.

During the pandemic, it received approximately 40% of its products through the USDA Farmers to Families food box program and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, temporary programs that have since ended.

Support needed locally, nationally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F85nH_0gRtjpxn00
Marley Maharrey goes through the food line one more time as she volunteerss helping fill food orders at the St. Luke Food Pantry in Tupelo. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

While the long term impact of food supply issues is yet to be known, Martin is certain relief is needed soon. The St. Luke Food Pantry distributes approximately 20,000 pounds of food a week, a level of need far beyond organizing individual food drives.

“The level of assistance we need is at the national level. It’s just not local. Everybody is struggling with having enough food to distribute to their clients,” Martin said.

It’s important for the community to support their local food pantries by getting involved, Pope said. The best way is to donate.

“When we all look at how many people are being served in 31 counties, and it's 380,000 people that are being served that are struggling with hunger, everybody can play a part in it,” Pope said.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a saying in the Blues world – The best cure for the Blues is the Blues. And Southside – Townsend Park is the place to kick those Blues this weekend. The Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend....
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Tupelo, MS
Society
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Agenda – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Meeting is at 5:00 pm in the City Hall Courtroom. Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police prepare to monitor incoming crowds for holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Independence Day festivities have begun in the Golden Triangle. Here in Columbus, officers are preparing to monitor incoming crowds. Recently, CPD added a sixth Neighborhood watch camera. Soon you’ll see more being installed around the city. You may not see them, but they’re are always watching....
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Safety#Food Banks#Food Shortages#Charity#Fishes Food Pantry#The Union County Good#Mid South Food Bank#The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mom charged after newborn found with drugs in system

A Mississippi woman was arrested last week after police say her newborn baby tested positive for illicit drugs, a Tupelo newspaper reported. Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested on June 29 after an investigation by state authorities revealed her infant had drugs in its system at birth, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal newspaper reported.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
WREG

ASPCA rescues 50 dogs from Tate county home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said they have rescued 50 dogs from a home in Coldwater, Mississippi after a pet owner surrendered them. The organization said the owner realized they were overwhelmed and recognized they could not provide adequate care for all of the dogs and […]
COLDWATER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday. The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County. The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative...
JACKSON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Como Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft in Lafayette County, Mississippi

Tags: como, County Road 517, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi, Motor Vehicle Theft, Oxford, Thomas Ray Gray. Lafayette County Sheriff The Office of Sheriff is a four year term filled through an at-large election process. Duties of the Sheriff involve two primary areas; law enforcement of the county and administrative. The law enforcement duties are to keep the peace in Lafayette County while administrative duties consist primarily of serving as the county jailor. Due to the growth of Lafayette County, the Sheriff Department now employs 26 deputies working four 12 hour shifts.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Meth arrests made at Monroe County auto repair shop

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop. Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
wcbi.com

Two new assistant superintendents to join Cmsd administration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
261
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy