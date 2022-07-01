ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Logan Paul Joining WWE Does More Good Than Harm

By Karl Batungbacal
 2 days ago
WWE is set to bring in social media star Logan Paul for the long haul after signing a contract with the top-tier pro wrestling company. He made the announcement on his own Twitter account and signed the contract in the presence of WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Triple H....

wrestlinginc.com

News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE
Yardbarker

Another AEW star was approved to appear on WWE Raw for John Cena tribute

AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight made appearances via video on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw to help celebrate John Cena's 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Danielson was billed as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Castagnoli Signing With AEW

Some of the talent backstage at WWE were shocked that Claudio Castagnoli signed the dotted line with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was likely offered a sizable amount of money to re-sign with WWE, and that Tony Khan either matched or topped that offer. This reportedly surprised the locker room, as it was believed AEW was no longer offering contracts of that size. Khan has said that he’s been a fan of Castagnoli’s work both in and out of the ring.
WWE
Person
Eddie Guerrero
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Triple H
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
Popculture

WWE's Paul Heyman Reveals What Makes 'Money in the Bank' a Special Event (Exclusive)

Money in the Bank is back as it will stream on Peacock Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. While Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, won't be competing in a match, he and his special counsel Paul Heyman will be keeping a close eye on the Money in the Bank men's ladder match since the winner will get a championship match at any time. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Heyman explained why Money in the Bank has become a special event.
WWE
#Triple H Paul
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Defeats Carmella to Retain Raw Women's Title at Money in the Bank

The battle for the Raw Women's Championship was originally supposed to be between Champion Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley, but plans changed after Ripley suffered an injury. That left the opportunity open for several competitors, and it was Carmella who would win the chance to take on the Champ at the Money in the Bank. Tonight it was finally time for the two stars to meet in the ring, and Belair was immediately on the move, looking strong throughout the match. Carmella would give her a worthy challenge and tried to pin her several times, but Belair was the last one standing, retaining her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE HOFer Gave Damian Priest Permission To Use Their Signature Finish

One wrestler who helped shape Damian Priest as an in-ring competitor was the late, great Scott Hall, A.KA. Razor Ramon. While on “Under the Ring”, former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest recalled the two-time WWE Hall of Famer permitting him to use Hall’s most famous maneuver.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Management Want to Push Montez Ford as a Singles Star

It was teased during the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view that The Street Profits may soon be split up by WWE. They mentioned rumors that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were having problems. This was addressed on SmackDown as well, and in recent weeks, the announcers have been bringing up Ford’s physique.
WWE
Yardbarker

VIDEO: Cryptic teaser airs during WWE Money in the Bank

A cryptic video aired during tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, leading to speculation over who the video was for. Prior to tonight’s match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a vignette aired showing imagery such as gold medals, taped glasses, a license plate that appears to read “LATINOHEAT”, armbands similar to what The Hardy Boyz used to wear, a crow, and a cross.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Line-up

This Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7pm. ET will kick off our live coverage. The updated card is below:. Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Tony Khan Discusses His Relationship With WWE, Hiring Black Talent, and More

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked about his relationships with friendly companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and companies like WWE:. “This week when I heard from WWE directly, they...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Speaks Out on Hulk Hogan’s Second Chances in WWE

Eric Bischoff stated on this week’s episode of “Grilling JR” that he continues to believe Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon have a love-hate relationship. Ross was questioned by Bischoff about his opinions on this matter and the WWE Hall of Fame induction of Hogan:. JR said:. “Vince...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE & AEW Execs Attend UFC 276, Fighter Does Undertaker Entrance

Both WWE and UFC were in Las Vegas for their respective events this weekend — WWE Money in the Bank and UFC 276. Naturally, being in such close proximity could lead to some crossovers especially considering how pro wrestling and MMA have exchanged talent over the years in names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals Why He Allowed AEW Stars to Make Cameos for WWE RAW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan revealed more information on the process of some of his AEW stars sending in tribute videos for John Cena’s 20th anniversary on WWE RAW:. “I think...
WWE
Yardbarker

Lacey Evans wants WWE to bring back Evolution event

There has been talk about WWE booking Evolution 2 for a few years, but it has yet to happen. The first-ever event took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York. The show was headlined by Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey. It was...
UNIONDALE, NY
