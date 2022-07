Wales face world champions South Africa in a daunting series looking to create history and rebound from the nightmares created in defeat to Italy.Wayne Pivac will hope to rise to the occasion against the Springboks in the first Test in Pretoria.There is an incredible opportunity for Tommy Reffell on debut and Kieran Hardy starts at scrum-half alongside Dan Biggar, but they must stop head coach Jacques Nienaber’s stacked South African side, despite no Handre Pollard.LIVE: Follow live coverage of South Africa vs Wales“Well, I’ll probably get my first decent night’s sleep since the end of the Six Nations, and that’s a...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO