ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon fans cite Federer absence for fewer international fans in 2022

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aXcc_0gRti9S500

Wimbledon fans have attributed a lower-than-expected turnout to fewer international spectators due to the absence of fan favourite Roger Federer.

Total attendance at the Championships as it returned at full capacity for the first time in three years is down 11% so far on the last comparable year, analysis shows.

Some 114,573 fans poured into SW19 over the first three days of matches, with 36,603 on Monday, 39,450 on Tuesday and 38,520 on Wednesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) told the PA news agency that general ground passes were the only tickets not selling out, with the main courts being fully booked each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YLpY_0gRti9S500
Wimbledon has been quieter than usual as it returns to full capacity in 2022 (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Officials added that any Centre Court tickets which people had refunded were being resold on the website and bought “immediately”.

Almost everyone who spoke to PA in the famous SW19 queue for on-the-day tickets on Friday mentioned the absence of 20-time grand slam winner Federer and the hundreds of international fans he attracts.

The 40-year-old Swiss player has won Wimbledon eight times but is not competing this year as he recovers from having knee surgery.

Fans also said the cost-of-living crisis and coronavirus are likely to be keeping spectators away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l11Ai_0gRti9S500
General view from outside Court 1 during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Engineer Martin Jeffs, 61, who was queuing with Clive Cummings, 65, after they met on Friday, told PA that in the 30 years he had been coming to Wimbledon, this year was notably the quietest.

When asked what he thought was behind this, he said: “Possibly Roger Federer.

“People came from all over the place to see him – America, Germany, South Africa.

“The crowd used to be mostly foreign visitors, which made it a good atmosphere, but it’s quite down this year.

“Covid might have dropped the crowd a little bit as well.”

Mr Cummings, a retired engineer from Worcester, added that they had arrived on Thursday hoping to secure Saturday tickets – but the queue was so short they could have got in on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhbUM_0gRti9S500
The absence of Roger Federer fans has driven down attendance numbers in 2022, spectators have said (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Friends Louie Birchnall and Daniel Hill, both 23, also mentioned Federer’s effect.

Mr Birchnall, a student from Ashby in Leicestershire, said: “Last time we were here we got the diehard Federer fans with their country flags, and we haven’t seen that this year.

“Maybe international fans aren’t really present this year.”

He added that the return of the queue after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus had not been well advertised and local fans may not know about it.

Sue Potter, 65, a legal secretary from Devizes in Wiltshire, said she has been to Wimbledon 20 times and this year is “the quietest one ever”.

She told PA: “Cost of living, Covid have all had an effect on it I imagine.

“We said normally the queue is full of Aussies, and we’ve hardly heard an Aussie accent as well.

“You normally see a lot of Swiss flags when Federer is playing. Obviously we haven’t seen any of them.”

Maybe some people are afraid of travelling and Covid is still playing a role

Jacek Brudnicki, 35, and his wife Magdalena Stojer Brudnicka, 36, travelled from Warsaw in Poland to see their compatriot Iga Swiatek, who is also the women’s world number one.

They said they believed Swiatek would have a lot of support from Poles living in the UK but they had not come across anyone else who had flown from the country and felt “surrounded by Brits” this year, in contrast to previous years.

When asked if they had noticed it being quieter, Mr Brudnicki, a lawyer attending Wimbledon for his fifth time, said: “Yeah, much.

“We were very surprised.

“We thought we would not be in such a high position in the queue and that we would not be able to get on to Centre Court.

“I feel that it is because Federer is not here.

“My impression was that there were really many of his freaky fans that you could already see people coming here for Federer, because you could see people dressed with his caps, with his logo, and T-shirt and so on.

“Every year it could be hundreds of people who just came for him, and maybe some people didn’t know that the queue is back on because it’s the first time after Covid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKfho_0gRti9S500
Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove during day four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking about Swiatek, he added: “There are a lot of Poles here in the UK so she will definitely have a lot of fans in the stadium.

“The majority will be UK residents.

“We’ve mainly met British people, but there are some Polish.”

Ms Stojer Brudnicka, an interpreter, said: “The last time we arrived here in the tent we came at about 10pm, and we got number 2,800 in the queue, in 2016.

“This year, we arrived two hours earlier, but still, we got the number 218.

“Maybe some people are afraid of travelling and Covid is still playing a role.”

She added: “The only way to get tickets for international fans is to stay here in the line who just don’t want to do it.

“If you don’t live here, you can’t buy them, there’s only a ballot for UK residents.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
NBC Sports

Roger Federer hopes to return to Wimbledon ‘one more time’

Roger Federer intimated he wants to play Wimbledon again, speaking on Centre Court in a ceremony marking the court’s 100 years. “I hope I can come back, like you said, one more time,” he said standing next to many past Wimbledon champions at an event emceed by John McEnroe and Sue Barker.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#England#Centre Court#Swiss
newschain

Zelensky denies Russian forces have captured last stronghold in Luhansk

Russia claimed control on Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. Ukraine’s general staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.
POLITICS
newschain

Victorious return for Venus Williams as she partners Jamie Murray at Wimbledon

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Iga Swiatek won’t be hard on herself as winning streak ends at Wimbledon

World number one Iga Swiatek insisted she would not be hard on herself after her remarkable 37-match winning streak came to an end at Wimbledon. French Open winner Swiatek had not tasted defeat since February when she went down to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai but had no answer to Alize Cornet who claimed a 6-4 6-2 win on Court One.
TENNIS
newschain

Tennis fans curious to know more about ‘mysterious’ British number one Norrie

Wimbledon spectators have said they are curious to know more about “mysterious” Cameron Norrie after he became the only British singles player to make it through to the fifth round. The 26-year-old home favourite is emerging from relative obscurity as team GB’s best hope for the championships after...
TENNIS
newschain

Wimbledon player ‘so proud to be a mum’ after making quarter-finals

A 34-year-old tennis star has said she is “so proud to be a mum” while managing to storm through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Germany’s Tatjana Maria told cheering spectators that being a mother to two children is “the best feeling in the world” after she won Sunday’s game against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.
TENNIS
newschain

Government package aimed at cutting childcare costs branded ‘pathetic’

The Government has been accused of being “pathetic” and wasting time in relation to plans aimed at improving the cost, choice and availability of childcare. A new consultation will look at increasing the number of children that can be looked after by each staff member in early years settings, with proposals to change staff-to-child ratios from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds.
WORLD
newschain

Wimbledon week two: Britain’s hopes ride on Cameron ‘Nozza’ Norrie

Britain’s hopes for week two of Wimbledon ride on Cameron Norrie as the only team GB singles player left in the tournament. Fans were buoyed by the 26-year-old’s exhilarating win on Sunday against his best friend on the tour, American Tommy Paul, after a week of gradual knockouts for British stars including Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray.
TENNIS
newschain

Katie Boulter blown away by Serena Williams-conqueror Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter’s fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
TENNIS
newschain

England second row Jonny Hill escapes citing for shoving Australia rival

England second row Jonny Hill has escaped a citing for shoving an Australian opponent in the face in Saturday’s first Test defeat. Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the match as part of an on-field feud with the Wallabies lock that reached boiling point in the 34th minute.
WORLD
newschain

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series. Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy