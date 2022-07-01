How to Satisfy the Whole Family’s Tastes on a Camping Trip

I’ve been backpacking for a few years and am thinking of buying some ultralight gear, but I’m worried about cost and comfort. Are the trade-offs worth it?. This question is all about aspiration. I remember the first time I saw an ultralight-equipped hiker like it was yesterday. I was exploring Oregon’s Cascades with an overloaded pack and had just slogged a mile up 1,000 vertical feet, pausing before the valley that would lead to a cirque, when Ms. Ultralight swept up silently behind me wearing minimalist trail-running shoes and a teensy pack. A quick hello escaped her lips as she passed, and then she floated over a talus field like an apparition, disappearing into the woods beyond. When I arrived at the base of the cirque an hour later, there she was in the distance, a hammock slung between two trees, with the best possible view of the iridescent blue lake before us. I slowly set up what suddenly felt like a totally overwrought camp, jealous of her compact accommodations, her defined quadriceps, and her next-to-nothing pack. Could I be like that one day?

