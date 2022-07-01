ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

How to Satisfy the Whole Family’s Tastes on a Camping Trip

By Stephanie Pearson
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Emily Vikre’s favorite spirit is Green Chartreuse, a distilled liquor she describes as “kind of weird and intense, but also...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outsidemagazine

Everything You Need for an Epic Camp Meal

There’s nothing wrong with eating mac and cheese at your campsite or chomping jerky as an hors d’oeuvre. But you can do better—with a little planning and the right gear, it’s easy to create tasty meals anywhere. This is especially true when you’re overlanding. But if you want to eat well in the most remote campsites, it takes preparation and a properly provisioned rig. That means considering everything from packing the right kitchen tools for camp to using the right tires to get there. We teamed up with Toyo Tires to create a comprehensive guide to overlanding. Its tires allow you to navigate rough terrain with ease, ensuring that you—and all your ingredients for a great meal—make it to the campsite safely.
HOBBIES
outsidemagazine

The Best Campfire Stories from Around the World

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I spent a good chunk of my childhood haunted by the family that ate a big toe for dinner. They were...
HOBBIES
outsidemagazine

4 Reasons a Post-Adventure Drink Is Worth the (Little) Extra Weight in Your Pack

Prepping for a backpacking trip looks something like this: lay out your gear, pack the essentials, then agonize over the little things that add weight but boost comfort and fun. That camp chair? Tough call. But a few extra ounces of good cheer are always worth packing. Here’s why toting TINCUP mountain whiskey along on your adventure should be considered essential.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
outsidemagazine

The Best Long Weekend Summer Getaways

To pack a ton of action, good grub, and comfy base camps into three blissful days, we tracked down the ultimate 72-hour itineraries in emerging adventure destinations across the country. Here’s to an awesome summer.
LIFESTYLE
recipesgram.com

Moist Chocolate Espresso Cake

This Italian moist chocolate espresso cake is so rich, creamy, and chocolatey! If you like chocolate desserts then this cake definitely deserves your attention. Plus, it is very easy and quick to prepare – you will need 15 minutes to make it plus some extra time to bake it. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Brought Back a Vintage Summer Dessert & It's a Cross Between Two Classic Sweet Treats

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If someone calls you a fool, your first instinct might be to be offended. But what if they’re actually talking about the vintage sweet dessert that pairs stewed fruits with a creamy custard? That would actually be kind of a nice compliment. Fools may have gone out of fashion, but Martha Stewart just brought them back in a big way, and her easy recipe for Blueberry Fool, which is like a cross between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Garlic Bread#Fitness#Outside Learn#Green Chartreuse#Norwegian#Tufts University#Vikre Distillery#Drinks#Harvard Common Press
PopSugar

These Soft-Baked Banana Pudding Cookies Combine Two Desserts in One

If you love banana pudding, you'll want to make these cookies ASAP. They're essentially banana pudding in cookie form, complete with the feel-good vibes of the original dessert. What's more, the dough is also freezer-friendly, making it easy to save and bake whenever you're craving homemade cookies. This recipe was...
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn pasta scraps into a comfort-food bake

Lokshen, or noodle kugel, is a Jewish pasta casserole traditionally made on holidays with wide egg noodles and a custard made from eggs, cottage cheese and soured cream. It makes a quick, savoury, one-pot dinner or sweet, stodgy dessert that uses up pasta odds and ends or leftover cooked pasta.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Super Soft Chocolate Yogurt Cake

This chocolate yogurt cake is really delicious! The combination of chocolate and yogurt makes this cake the perfect moist cake that you will love! Takes just 15 minutes to make and around 25 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the chocolate yogurt cake:. 150 grams’...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Favorite Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

Absolute favorite, this chocolate fudge layer cake is so chocolatey, rich, creamy and amazingly delicious! So, if you are a total chocolate lover just like me – then this is it! You got to try it! It contains simple ingredients and easy preparation. For that reason, you can make it anytime! Following, am offering you the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Hiking
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHOCOLATE CHERRY COBBLER

Chocolate Cherry Cobbler is a tasty variation on the traditional cherry cobbler recipe. Canned cherry pie filling baked with a simple crust made with melted chocolate chips. Making cherry cobbler with pie filling is a fun way to save time in the kitchen and still get the delicious flavors you want. There’s less prep and cook time needed when you make an easy cobbler with pie filling!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.
RECIPES
outsidemagazine

Our Top Picks for Traveling in Comfort and Style

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Traveling is difficult. The hustle, the sweat, and the long periods of waiting can feel unbearable. That’s why having the right...
BEAUTY & FASHION
recipesgram.com

Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting

This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
RECIPES
outsidemagazine

Is Ultralight Backpacking Gear Worth the Cost to My Budget—and My Comfort?

I’ve been backpacking for a few years and am thinking of buying some ultralight gear, but I’m worried about cost and comfort. Are the trade-offs worth it?. This question is all about aspiration. I remember the first time I saw an ultralight-equipped hiker like it was yesterday. I was exploring Oregon’s Cascades with an overloaded pack and had just slogged a mile up 1,000 vertical feet, pausing before the valley that would lead to a cirque, when Ms. Ultralight swept up silently behind me wearing minimalist trail-running shoes and a teensy pack. A quick hello escaped her lips as she passed, and then she floated over a talus field like an apparition, disappearing into the woods beyond. When I arrived at the base of the cirque an hour later, there she was in the distance, a hammock slung between two trees, with the best possible view of the iridescent blue lake before us. I slowly set up what suddenly felt like a totally overwrought camp, jealous of her compact accommodations, her defined quadriceps, and her next-to-nothing pack. Could I be like that one day?
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

I Have a Confession to Make. I Like Riding My Bike in Jeans.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. When it comes to cycling, your attire is extremely important—almost as important as your bicycle itself. If you can’t regulate your...
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

What’s the Best Food to Eat Before a Run? Whatever You Want.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The other night while eating dinner, after a day of doing various work things and around-the-house things during which I had...
FITNESS
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy