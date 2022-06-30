Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car overturned on Clairborne Avenue and Queens Highway around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said this was the only car involved. SWEPCO was on scene because the vehicle hit a light pole. However, no repairs or loss of service occurred due to the accident. The victim...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department worked to put out a blaze in the Brookwood neighborhood late Sunday night. The fire broke out in the single-story home around 10:23 p.m. on the 8900 block of Blom Blvd. Neighbors called 911 to notify the SFD. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.
Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish). Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155. The girl...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new, large warehouse is now open at the Port of Caddo-Bossier after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30. The new warehouse will help two companies expand their operations at the port. The project is a joint venture between the port, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 4000 Doug Attaway Blvd.
NEAR COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old girl died when she lost control of a utility terrain vehicle, causing it to strike a fence and a tree then overturn. Louisiana State Police identified her as Bossier City resident Lila Rose Sobolak. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday,...
Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several viewers have reached out to KSLA about litter in the city. Michael Krompegal said he wants to know why the Christian Service on Levy Street can’t serve meals to people inside their building. He claims these to-go boxes end up on the streets and sidewalks on Texas Avenue, from Linwood to Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another heat wave is expected for the week ahead starting on the 4th. Temperatures may once again see a stretch in the triple digits. It will stay very steamy as well and heat advisories could be issued at some point next week for parts of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be tough to find as a mainly dry pattern returns to the area.
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Several drivers are stranded near the Coushatta casino after reportedly getting gas at a CITGO gas station on U.S. Hwy 165. One KPLC viewer tells us the station has since shut down the pumps. Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish...
McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Fourth of July approaches, food for celebration is not cheap. Many are preparing to hit the outdoors for the Fourth of July weekend. Some are going to the pools, having friends over or grilling. Buying food for the holiday celebrations may set you back...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, listed today on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hudson, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Shreveport, is requesting people to consider going to get their vaccinations before returning to church.
July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Remembering Charlie Caldwell Jr. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up another round of showers and storms today, but drier conditions will settle in just in time for the 4th tomorrow. The tradeoff for less rain is that the heat will be building back toward 100 degrees for much of next week. We’ll stay very humid as well.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly crash that culminated a pursuit involving Shreveport police early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Cowden found a pickup engulfed in flames when he arrived at Woolworth Road at Colquitt Road just after...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pro-choice advocates gathered in Shreveport Sunday evening to "March for Reproductive Justice." It's been just over a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, but people across the area are still marching and protesting to make their voices heard. A large crowd of protesters...
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — The Minden community came together Saturday to raise money for three men injured in a gas explosion in May. You might remember that Reagan Hardaway, of Shongaloo, and Chancey Hawk and Daniel Payne, both of Minden, were hurt in the incident at Aeropres in Cotton Valley.
TEXARKANA, Texas – On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the Texarkana Texas Independent School District board meeting members listened to Mother Samantha Knox voicing her concern over her daughters’ safety who attend Wake Village Elementary School. After Knox’s speech during the open forum, the board took a 90-minute break,...
Comments / 0