Filing fees for some Iowa businesses decreasing in July

By Gage Teunissen
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced that the fees for business filing with his office will be reduced starting in July.

According to a release from the office of the Iowa Secretary of State, Uniform Commercial Code filings will be cut in half and Biennial Report fees for most entities will be reduced by $15.

A fund was established in 2017 to help the Secretary of State upgrade systems in order to enhance services provided to businesses as well as adjust filing fees for some uses. Now that the five-year adjustment has ended, the fees that are under the control of the Secretary of State will be reduced.

“The fund allowed us to provide Iowa’s business community with the service it deserves,” Secretary Pate said. “We were able to launch the Fast Track Filing system in 2018. It greatly enhanced the speed and efficiency of the filing process. I promised Iowans that following the five-year period with adjusted fees, they would sunset and return to the levels they were at in 2017. On July 1, that is exactly what will happen.”

With the exception of 2020, Iowa has set a record for most new business filings in the state every year since 2015. After the introduction of improved technology provided by the office such as an online Face Track Filing system, the new processes used by an estimated 33,000 or more businesses is making things quicker than ever.

“I promised, when I ran for Secretary of State in 2014, to make conducting business with state government easier. I delivered. I promised to enhance our technology and return business filing fees to previous levels at the end of five years. At the end of this fiscal year, I will deliver. I promise to keep finding innovative ways to serve you. Promises made, promises kept,” Secretary Pate said.

Pate estimates that during the 2021 fiscal year 181,000 filings were completed using the Fast Track Filing system, accounting for 89% of all businesses completed by the Secretary of State office.

