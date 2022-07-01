ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in Texas taken into custody after high-speed chase in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Louisiana man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her friend in Texas has been arrested after a high-speed chase on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:12 a.m., a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2020 Toyota Camry near mile marker 26 on Interstate 55 northbound, according to Cpl. Craig James.

The vehicle fled from the trooper, who pursued the vehicle until another trooper successfully deployed spike strips, deflating the Camry’s tires near mile marker 38 at Brookhaven. The car continued to Exit 40, traveling east to Hwy. 51, then south before turning east on Brookway Boulevard.

By this point, the pursuit had been joined by officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Brookhaven Police Department.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a raised concrete curb on Brookway Boulevard near South Cleveland Avenue. The driver, Kentrell Brumfield, 34, of Farmerville, Louisiana, fired several shots at law enforcement before surrendering.

Brumfield was reportedly on the run and the suspect in a manhunt in Texas after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, Lioneicia Malveaux, and her friend, Brittani Simmons.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the hospital. As of Thursday night, Malveaux was in critical condition at the hospital.

Brumfield was booked into Lincoln County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and speeding. No injuries were reported during the incident, James said.

Criminal charges are also pending from the Brookhaven Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP.

Comments

Country Dallas
2d ago

Thank God they got this monster.My 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 goes out to the family's..

Reply
6
