Manchester United Fail To Complete A Signing In June For The First Time Since 2010

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United have failed to complete a new signing in the month of June for the first time since 2010 with many raising concerns on the lack of business so far.

United have been linked to over 100 players since the summer transfer rumours began a number of months ago, however not one new signing has arrived at Old Trafford.

Some supporters are surprised whilst others expected the lack of urgency from the Glazer ownership who have shown on many occasions that they lack key fundamentals surrounding football understanding.

Concerns were raised in the past by previous interim manager, Ralf Rangnick who expressed his opinion that United would need an overhaul of around 10 new players - something many supporters agreed on.

Rangnick has since left United and is now in charge of Austria’s national team on a full time basis despite a previous agreement to become a consultant at the club.

John Murtough who was appointed as United’s director of football last year has been working closely with new manager Erik Ten Hag to establish targets and begin working on deals.

As we now sit in July on the first day of the month two deals are reported as ‘close’ but one in particular has been in progress of finalisation for a number of weeks.

A deal to bring Frenkie De Jong to Old Trafford relies heavily on Barcelona however it’s a deal that seems to roll on as weeks pass by.

While it may not be the direct fault of those at United, it shows that the club continue to be held to the decisions of others and sometimes don’t put their own foot down first.

United jet off on their pre season tour in just one weeks time and by that point they may complete up to three deals with Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen said to also be close to completion.

However, with United’s rivals completing a number of high profile transfers already the lack of progress in the market so far should be something to note and improve on in years to come if United are to compete at the highest level.

Although many supporters wouldn’t count on any change in strategy, any time soon.

