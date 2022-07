The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are nearing a five-year, $231 million extension, Shams Charania reports this morning. It's the expected decision for the franchise, even as there are no shortage of questions surrounding the former No. 1 pick's ability to remain healthy and maintain his athleticism. It's also the only thing the Pelicans could do. Because while donning a contrarian hat and deciding that investing max money in this basket isn't the best course of action, the devil you know is always better than an unknown commodity.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO