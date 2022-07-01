Neymar: PSG owners unsure about exit; Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea contacted

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United is left-back Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord for a fee of around £13m. Only 22 at the time of his signing, Malacia is both one for the future and one for the present. He shone in the Eredivisie and was named in UEFA's Team of the Tournament for the 2021/22 Europa Conference League, after which it was universally accepted that he was ready for the next step in his career.

UEFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO