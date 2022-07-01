ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Neymar: PSG owners unsure about exit; Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea contacted

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United, Manchester City and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Transfer rumours: Barca's shock Ronaldo interest; Martinez wants Premier League move

Barcelona could make a shock swoop to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with club president Joan Laporta and the player's agent Jorge Mendes holding talks. Chelsea are also considering a move for Ronaldo, though the player is not 100% sure on the transfer. There is a split in the ranks over the move as well, with new owner Todd Boehly keen while Thomas Tuchel is unconvinced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xavi Simons turned down Real Madrid interest ahead of PSV Eindhoven move

Real Madrid are believed to have contacted former Barcelona youth prodigy Xavi Simons ahead of his recent exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old Dutchman was previously one of the most highly rated talents in La Masia after his family moved from Netherlands to Spain when he was as a young child.
SOCCER
90min

Jules Kounde: Sevilla director denies contact with Barcelona & confirms Chelsea interest

Sevilla director Monchi has denied talks have been held with Barcelona over centre-back Jules Kounde, but admitted Chelsea are among the sides chasing him. The previous Chelsea regime had been working for over a year to try and sign Kounde, having come close to landing the Frenchman in 2021, and the expectancy was that he would be among the first signings of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Mason Mount 'very excited' for new Chelsea era

Chelsea star Mason Mount has admitted he is looking forward to getting the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the Blues came to an end this summer as he sold the club to a consortium fronted by Boehly, bringing an end to the most successful period in the history of Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
90min

Tyrell Malacia opens up on imminent Man Utd move

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia has opened up on his desire to join Manchester United - a deal which is expected to be finalised in the near future. The Dutch international is already in Manchester and has completed his medical, with a signature all that is missing from his €15m move to Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd remain adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer

Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leeds closing in on deals for Luis Sinisterra & Tyler Adams

Leeds United are closing in on a deals for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 90min understands. Leeds have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - but they are still planning to improve the squad available to manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a season without a handful of key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Barcelona officially confirm signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona have finally officially confirmed the signing of free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, with the player signing a contract which runs until 2026. Kessie finished up a five-season spell at Milan on a high recently, helping the club to its first Scudetto in over decade by scoring six league goals in 31 appearances. Speaking at the end of May to Canal+, Kessie thanked Milan and their fans:
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Man City
90min

Man Utd closing in on Christian Eriksen signing

Manchester United believe that they have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen following the expiration of his Brentford contract, 90min understands. The Dane signed for the Bees on a six-month deal back in January and played a huge role in helping them to a mid-table finish in their maiden Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri withdrawal just a precaution, says Chicago Fire boss Hendrickson

Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson has insisted subbing out Xherdan Shaqiri in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes was purely a precautionary measure. The Switzerland international was enjoying a productive game, creating three chances and getting one shot on target, but was forced out just after the hour mark with an unclear problem.
MLS
90min

Who is Tyrell Malacia? Manchester United’s Dutch left-back profiled

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United is left-back Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord for a fee of around £13m. Only 22 at the time of his signing, Malacia is both one for the future and one for the present. He shone in the Eredivisie and was named in UEFA's Team of the Tournament for the 2021/22 Europa Conference League, after which it was universally accepted that he was ready for the next step in his career.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Women's Euro 2022: UEFA target 'records, records, records'

UEFA head of women's football, Nadine Kessler, says European football's governing body are hoping for 'records, records, records' to be set at Euro 2022, which kicks off at Old Trafford on 6 July. Over half a million tickets have already been sold for the tournament - double the number sold...
UEFA
90min

Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that they will sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, 90min understands. Talks progressed over the weekend between the two clubs and although a deal is not yet finalised, it is understood to be close. 90min understands that Chelsea have been given all the encouragement they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Fulham confirm signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who was also targeted by Wolves, saw his move to Craven Cottage delayed due to a legal issue with the agents involved in the deal, but after that was resolved, Palhinha was free to fly to England and put pen to paper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Arsenal confirm Gabriel Jesus' shirt number

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been assigned the club’s number nine shirt following his £45m arrival from Manchester City. The number had previously been worn by Alexandre Lacazette since 2017 until his departure as a free agent at the end of June. Arsenal technical director Edu has confirmed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Katerina Svitkova joins Chelsea ahead of 2022/23 WSL season

Chelsea have completed the signing of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova following the conclusion of her contract at West Ham. The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, keeping her at the club until 2025. Svitkova is Chelsea's third summer signing ahead of the defence of their...
SOCCER
90min

90min

695
Followers
6K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy