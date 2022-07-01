Iceland Euro 2022 team guide: key players, route to final, tournament history & more

England went down 30-28 to Australia in a rollercoaster first game of the three-match series in Perth on Saturday.The Wallabies’ win snaps an eight-match losing streak against their old rivals despite the loss of lock Darcy Swain to a red card before half-time. Winger Jordan Petaia, hooker Folau Fainga’a and loose forward Pete Samu scored tries in the last quarter as Australia recorded their first win over England since knocking the co-hosts out of the 2015 World Cup. Samu’s try took Australia to a 30-14 lead but England debutants Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet scored tries in the dying minutes to make the scoreline more respectable. The series continues over the next two weeks with tests at Brisbane’s Lang Park and the Sydney Cricket Ground. Follow all the reaction with our live blog:

