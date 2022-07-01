ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Man Utd players become free agents after contracts expire

By Jamie Spencer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United have officially released...

Yardbarker

CL giants close to completing signings of two former Manchester United players

Juventus are reportedly close to completing free transfer deals for Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria. Both players could join Juve next week, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Pogba a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expired, while Di Maria is also out of contract after running down his deal at Paris Saint-Germain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Neymar and PSG owners in talks on potential move, four major Premier League teams contacted

It is being reported out of France that Neymar and PSG are seriously considering ending their time together and that the Brazilian is looking to head to the Premier League. Neymar at PSG has been a rollercoaster ride, the 30-year-old has mixed magical displays with inconsistency and injuries during his 5 years at the club. Nonetheless despite two rather disappointing seasons the last two years, Neymar has 100 goals in 144 games at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Vieri predicts the impact Di Maria will make at Juventus

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Juventus as a free agent. The Argentinian has been one of the world’s most recognisable attackers in the last decade, following successful spells at Real Madrid and PSG. He has just left the French club after a trophy-laden...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Contact made: Arsenal & Man United approach agent to gauge transfer situation

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly both been in touch with the agent of Paulo Dybala to find out the player’s transfer situation this summer. The Argentina international has left Juventus at the end of his contract and could be on his way to Inter Milan, who are continuing to work on a deal, according to FC Inter News.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United steal a march on Arsenal in pursuit of Lisandro Martinez... with in-demand centre back telling Ajax he only sees himself playing Premier League football next season

Lisandro Martinez has made it clear to Ajax that he only sees himself playing in the Premier League next season after Manchester United moved to beat Arsenal to his signature. The Argentina centre-back is wanted by both United and Arsenal as they push to strike a deal with Ajax this week who value him at £43m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
