5 Man Utd players become free agents after contracts expire

It is being reported out of France that Neymar and PSG are seriously considering ending their time together and that the Brazilian is looking to head to the Premier League. Neymar at PSG has been a rollercoaster ride, the 30-year-old has mixed magical displays with inconsistency and injuries during his 5 years at the club. Nonetheless despite two rather disappointing seasons the last two years, Neymar has 100 goals in 144 games at the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO