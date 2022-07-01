ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Manchester, New Hampshire, fire captain severely burned during rescue returns to work

By Scott Cook
WCVB
 2 days ago

A Manchester, New Hampshire, fire captain who was severely burned during a rescue in November has returned to work. Capt. Steve Desruisseaux returned to the Manchester Fire Department on Monday after more than seven months of intensive recovery. He's mainly handling administrative duties for now, but he's hoping to get back...

www.wcvb.com

