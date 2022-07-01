ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House aide reveals Donald Trump’s character, or lack thereof

By Samuel A. Oppenheim
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

I’m having a certain amount of difficulty ranking the latest revealed antics of the former president that (Hopalong riding onto the scene to help save the Republic?) Cassidy mentioned at the House committee’s recent January 6 hearing .

Was it when he wanted to remove the metal detectors at the Ellipse because so many people were being turned away for carrying guns, that the then-president thought it made the crowd look smaller?

Or, was it attacking the Secret Service agent — after the president’s speech at the Ellipse when he wanted to go directly to the Capitol and the agent, probably fearing for the president’s safety among the insurrectionists already attacking the Capitol, said he was going to return directly to the White House?

Or, was it the president throwing a plateful of food at a wall in the White House in a fit of pique, breaking it and getting food on the wall? This is important because the dishware belongs not to the president, but to the White House and therefore the American people. One can only hope that at the least the January 6 committee will bill the former president for the plate. We’ll just presume that cleaning up the walls is part of the staff’s duties.

(Trump’s assertion that Mike Pence should be hanged because he insisted on following the Constitution is so egregious and typical of the former president that it doesn’t deserve to be in the ranking.)

The former president certainly fills two definitions of “character”: he acts like a child who is a character but personally lacks character.

Here are a few appropriate quotations by people wiser than former President Trump. They appear chronologically.

“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” (Buddha)

“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” (Socrates, for Trump calling it lies and fake news)

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overwhelm the men who would pervert the Constitution.” (Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president)

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” (Lincoln)

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official ... It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country.” (Theodore Roosevelt, another great Republican president)

“The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about the substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent.” (Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes)

“The only thing that really matters in public life is character.” (Jennifer Rubin, columnist, The Washington Post)

What a truly pathetic person, and to think he was president for four years. Just look to the Supreme Court to see how he has succeeded in making American citizens less safe, and for women, less free.

Sam Oppenheim taught history at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock from 1971 to 2005. He now lives in Massachusetts and remains a loyal reader of The Modesto Bee e-edition.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Rubin
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Socrates
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrectionists#The White House#American
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Most presidents have temper tantrums. Why Trump is different.

Most presidents have had temper tantrums. The presidency is a brutal job. The hours are long. The issues, complicated. A president is expected to know about everything from the nuclear triad to Section 8 housing. They are expected to be perfectly groomed — every hair in place, no gravy on the tie. If they stumble or fall off a bike, the world notices and comments, almost certainly disapprovingly. Their every word is captured; unlike the rest of us, they aren’t allowed to mispronounce names or mix up countries.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Trump biographer claims Ivanka knew dad was plotting against Pence

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, speaks during a campaign event for her father on October 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Ivanka continues to campaign for he father before the Nov. 3rd election day. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt on Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump biographer...
MIAMI, FL
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

2K+
Followers
122
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy