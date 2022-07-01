Cory Mills: Every single American is suffering because of Joe Biden's attack on fossil fuels

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the Justice Department should prosecute former President Donald Trump if warranted, arguing not doing so would be a threat to the Constitution. "I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president's party looks away; or we as a country decide we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously," Cheney said in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "I think that's a much, a much more serious threat."

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO