Richmond, VA

10 community events, programs happening on Fourth of July weekend in Richmond

By Delaney Murray
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Independence Day weekend, there aren’t just fireworks ( but there are plenty of those, too ) to enjoy in Richmond. Whether you’re interested in history or comedy, beer or baseball, or taking some time to grill outside with friends and family, Richmond has something for you.

Richmond Flying Squirrels Independence Day Game

What: It’s time for the Flying Squirrels’ annual Independence Day celebration — a baseball game! Plus, the event features one of the region’s largest fireworks shows.

Location: The Diamond, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Va., 23220

When: Monday, July 4. The ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fireworks will be held after the game.

What to know: While tickets to the game are sold out, the fireworks will still be visible around the Diamond. Addition games on July 7 and July 9 will also have fireworks after the game. Tickets are available through MILB .

Richmond fireworks guide: The best places to watch this Fourth of July

Liberty or Death Reenactment at St. John’s Church

What: St. John’s Church will be holding a live performance reenacting the historical debate that pushed America down the path of independence. The reenactment will portray when Patrick Henry gave his fiery “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech at St. John’s Church on March 23, 1775, when Virginia’s support was essential to winning the war against England.

Location: Historic St.t John’s Church, 2401 E. Broad Street Richmond, Va., 23223

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. Doors open and music begins at 1:15 p.m., performance begins at 1:30 p.m.

What to know: Tickets to the event are $12 and available through Historic St John’s Church Foundation .

Patriots’ Dream: Revolutionary Veterans of Shockoe Hill Cemetery

What: Jeffry Burden of the Friends of Shockoe Hill Cemetery recalls the stories of the more than 20 Revolutionary War veterans who rest at Shockoe Hill cemetery.

Location: Shockoe Hill Cemetery, Hospital Street, Richmond, Va., 23219

When: Sunday, July 3, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

What to know: Attendees can park in the cemetery by entering either through the Bates Street or Hospital Street entrance. The event is free but contributions are greatly appreciated.

Fourth of July Comedy Showcase

What: Three comedians from Virginia who have made it big — Dylan Vattelana, Apple Brown Betty and Nick Deez — are coming home to perform in Richmond in five shows over the course of three nights.

Location: Sandman Comedy Club, 401 E Grace Street, Richmond, Va., 23219-1837

When: Thursday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What to know: These shows are ages 21 and over and ID is required. Anyone 16 or older can attend if accompanied by a parent. Tickets are available at the Sandman Comedy Club website .

Heroes Fest

What: Center of Universe Brewing is throwing their first-ever “Heroes Fest” event to honor military personnel, veterans and first responders. the event will feature barbeque, craft beer and live music.

Location: Center of Universe Brewing, 11293 Air Park Road, Ashland, Va., 23005

When: Saturday, July 2, from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m.

What to know: Free to attend. Veterans, service members and responders get 15% off beer.

High gas prices won’t stop Virginians from driving on Fourth of July holiday weekend

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Free Admission

What: The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offer free admission all day on July 4. This free admission includes exhibits like “David Rogers Big Bugs” and events like “Butterflies LIVE!”

Location: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Va., 23228

When: Monday, July 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

What to know: Guests are encouraged to wear Red, White, and Blue. There will also be food trucks and frozen treats.

Brunch on the Plaza – Independence Dance Edition

What: You grab your friends and enjoy a curated outdoor brunch, featuring a live DJ, local food trucks and a beautiful view of downtown Richmond.

Location: Kanawha Plaza, East Canal Street, Richmond, Va., 23219

When: Sunday, July 3, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to know: Tickets are $30, and kids 16 and under enter for free. You are welcome to bring your own tent, blankets, tables and snacks.

Red, White, and Brew Weekend

What: For local beer fans, Steam Bell Brew Works is offering three full days of craft beer tasting.

Location: Steam Bell Brew Works, 1717 Oak Lake Boulevard, Midlothian, Va., 23112

When: Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Freedom Fest

What: A family-friendly event complete with food trucks, face painting, bounce houses and a free fireworks show.

Location: 5 Stone Church, 2480 Academy Road, Powhatan, Va., 23139-5820

When: Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

What to know: The event is free.

Fourth of July celebration at Richmond Dogwood Dell

Red, White, & Blue Party at the Simply Ballroom

What: Get moving with a night of swing dancing lessons, followed by food and even more dancing!

Location: 3549 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23236

When: Friday, July 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to know: The event is $15 per person but free for monthly members of the Simply Ballroom.

