South Florida can be dangerous for boaters. Here’s how to stay safe this 4th of July

Independence Day weekend means firework celebrations, BBQ cookouts and parades of boats traversing South Florida waters. But with it comes the possibility of more accidents, injuries and even deaths.

Miami-Dade County topped the list of counties with the most boat accidents last year with 95 incidents, including seven fatalities and 65 injuries, according to the Boating Accident Statistical Report of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Monroe County — which includes the Florida Keys — was second with 91 incidents followed by Palm Beach County with 54. Broward County took the eighth spot with 30 accidents. Each of these counties reported two fatalities.

On the night of June 17, a father and a son were killed in a boat crash with another vessel near the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, according to FWC. Ten other people were also injured in the tragedy.

And in late May, a mother died while parasailing in the Florida Keys after the boat captain cut the parasailing cable tethering the woman, her 10-year-old son and her 9-year-old nephew to the vessel. Both boys were hospitalized, FWC officials said in a preliminary report.

To avoid getting hurt or worse, here are 10 boating safety tips according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the FWC:

▪ Wear a life jacket : To meet the requirements, a recreational vessel must have a Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person aboard . Even expert swimmers should wear them because you never know when you are no longer able to keep yourself afloat due to fatigue, injury or cold.

▪ Carry other safety equipment : Some of the required or recommended safety items are a Coast Guard-approved fire extinguisher, a visual distress signal, a sound-producing device such as a bell, a horn or a whistle, a Coast Guard-approved backfire flame control and vessel lighting, among others.

▪ Get a Florida Boating Safety ID Card (or someone who has one): Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, must have one to legally operate a boat in Florida. For more information, visit myfwc.com/boating/safety-education/id . You can also get a course-completion certificate , which is valid for up to 90 days from the date the course is completed.

▪ Complete a boating float plan : Fill out this form before going out on your boat and leave it with a person whom you can depend on to notify authorities in case you do not return as scheduled. To complete it, you’ll need information such as vessel information, trip expectations and the names of the people on board. To print it, go to myfwc.com/media/3235/boating_float_plan.pdf .

▪ Do a boat safety check : The Coast Guard has certified vessel examiners who will perform a free vessel safety check at your boat, at a time of mutual convenience. There is no charge and no consequences if you don’t pass. Tu submit a request, visit wow.uscgaux.info/i_want_a_vsc/index.php .

▪ Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning : Carbon monoxide cannot be seen, smelled or tasted, and can make you sick in seconds. In high enough concentrations, even a few breaths can be fatal. Learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and maintain fresh air circulation throughout the boat at all times by running exhaust blowers whenever the generator is operating. For more information, visit uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/carbon-monoxide.php .

▪ Get familiarized with state boating laws : The Coast Guard and partner agencies have announced a 4th of July “slow speed zone” in Biscayne Bay from 7 p.m. July 4th to 2 a.m. July 5th to reduce the likelihood of boating accidents and serious injuries. All vessels within the regulated area are required to travel at no more than 15 knots. Remember to also follow slow speed and no wake zones.

▪ Monitor your alcohol intake (or don’t drink at all): In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher — the same as it is to operate a vehicle. The Coast Guard and partner agencies are participating in Operation Dry Water , a boating under the influence awareness and enforcement national campaign, July 1 through July 3, to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities.

▪ Check the weather : Before any boating trip, you should check the local weather forecast and be on the lookout for any alerts from the National Weather Service. You can also sign up with the county to receive emergency texts or emails regarding public safety issues in Miami-Dade . To see if there are any weather hazards in your area, visit www.weather.gov/mfl/hazards .

▪ Report an accident : Federal law requires the operator or owner of a recreational vessel to file a boating accident report with the state reporting authority if the recreational vessel is involved in an accident that results in death, if there are injuries that required treatment beyond first aid, if a person disappears, if damage to vessels or other property totals $2,000, and if the boat is destroyed. For more information, visit uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/accident-reporting.php .