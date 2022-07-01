ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

What happens if you burn your buns on July 4th. Is a store open to help? Here’s a few

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Independence Day is right around the corner, but what happens if your fireworks are faulty or you burn all the hot dogs? Is there anything open to get replacements?

Look no further, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what shops, malls and more are open or closed on the Fourth of July.

Supermarkets

Publix: Open.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Open

Sedano’s: Open

Milam’s Market: Open.

Presidente Supermarket: Open.

Price Choice Food Markets: Open

The Fresh Market: Open

Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Whole Foods Market: Check your nearest location, store hours vary between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Drugstores

Walgreens: Check your local store hours, most locations will be open.

CVS/Navarro: Check your local store hours, most locations will be open.

Big box stores

Walmart: Open.

Target: Open.

Costco: Closed on July 4.

BJ’s Wholesale: Open until 10 p.m. on July 4.

Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S., was set to take over Dolphin Mall in west Miami-Dade. The deal is now off. Sebastián Ballestas/sballestas@miamiherald.com

Shopping malls

Malls are open, check local location hours.

Miami-Dade transit will be running on the weekend schedule on Independence Day. C.M. GUERRERO/CMGUERRERO@MIAMIHERALD.COM

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on Sunday, holiday, schedule July 4.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday, holiday, schedule on July 4.

Tri-Rail: Service will run on a weekend, holiday, schedule.

Garbage

Miami-Dade: No collection on July 4.

Broward County: Check your municipalities trash schedule.

U.S. Postal Service

Mail delivery, mailbox pickup, Post Office locations: No services on July 4.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: All branches closed July 4.

Broward: All branches will be closed July 4.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed Monday.

Broward: Closed Monday.

