What happens if you burn your buns on July 4th. Is a store open to help? Here’s a few
Independence Day is right around the corner, but what happens if your fireworks are faulty or you burn all the hot dogs? Is there anything open to get replacements?
Look no further, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what shops, malls and more are open or closed on the Fourth of July.
Supermarkets
Publix: Open.
Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Open
Sedano’s: Open
Milam’s Market: Open.
Presidente Supermarket: Open.
Price Choice Food Markets: Open
The Fresh Market: Open
Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. on July 4.
Whole Foods Market: Check your nearest location, store hours vary between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.
Drugstores
Walgreens: Check your local store hours, most locations will be open.
CVS/Navarro: Check your local store hours, most locations will be open.
Big box stores
Walmart: Open.
Target: Open.
Costco: Closed on July 4.
BJ’s Wholesale: Open until 10 p.m. on July 4.
Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.
Shopping malls
Malls are open, check local location hours.
Mass transit
Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on Sunday, holiday, schedule July 4.
Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday, holiday, schedule on July 4.
Tri-Rail: Service will run on a weekend, holiday, schedule.
Garbage
Miami-Dade: No collection on July 4.
Broward County: Check your municipalities trash schedule.
U.S. Postal Service
Mail delivery, mailbox pickup, Post Office locations: No services on July 4.
Libraries
Miami-Dade: All branches closed July 4.
Broward: All branches will be closed July 4.
Courts, county offices, schools
Miami-Dade: Closed Monday.
Broward: Closed Monday.
