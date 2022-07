Long Island All-American goalie Will Mark is transferring to Syracuse, he announced on Instagram. Mark was named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and was the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. He started all 15 games for Long Island last season and had a 54.5 save percentage. He has a 55.3 save percentage during his three seasons with the Sharks.

