ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios slapped with $10,000 fine for spitting at Wimbledon fan

By Isabel Bekele
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is winning games but losing money at this year’s Wimbledon.

The 40th-ranked singles player was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the All England Club this year.

The controversial tennis player received the fine after he spat at a fan during his first-round win against Britain’s Paul Jubb on Tuesday, an incident Kyrgios acknowledged was intentional during a post-match conference.

“Today, as soon as I won the match, I turned to him … I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owed that person anything,” Kyrgios said.

“He literally came to the match to literally just, like, not even support anyone really,” he continued. “It was more just to stir up and disrespect. That’s fine. But if I give it back to you, then that’s just how it is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v20Mg_0gRtctAo00

Kyrgios, who won the match in four sets, also lashed out at a female line judge, calling her a “snitch” after she reported something that Kyrgios had said to the chair umpire.

“Has one person today come here to see her speak? No,” Kyrgios said to the chair umpire. “Why is she doing that? No one person in the stadium has watched her come to do anything. Not one person.”

Kyrgios’s heckling issues continued into the second set when he informed the chair umpire that the crowd had thrown racial slurs at him and maintained that they should be removed.

Luckily, Kyrgios’s on-court drama isn’t affecting his strong game, with the Australian hot-head continuing his wins with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

In a post-match conference following his stellar performance against Krajinovic, Kyrgios shot back at reporters questioning both his game and Tuesday’s spitting incident.

“I played Filip Krajinovic today. Do you not want to know how I played?” he retorted.

“There was just nothing the media could possibly tell me I did wrong today,” Kyrgios said of Thursday’s match.

“I just know that you can’t possibly ask me anything and stir anything up. I love it because you can’t write anything,” the player continued. “What are you going to say? Nothing today. I’ve dumbfounded all of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNGMg_0gRtctAo00

All eyes will be on Kyrgios for swings — both verbal and physical — this Saturday as he heads into his matchup against Greece’s 5th-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of Wimbledon’s most-anticipated matchups yet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios overcomes meltdown to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in heated Wimbledon thriller

A third-round match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon was always going to be lively but few on Court One could have predicted even this to reach such explosive levels of unhinged drama and animosity.As a measure of the hostility by the third set of this fractious affair, Tsitsipas had taken to aiming balls at Kyrgios, rather than attempting to pass his opponent at the net. He was lashing out after Kyrgios led, despite the Australian losing his focus in a tirade at the umpire, demanding for Tsitsipas to be disqualified for whacking a ball into the crowd....
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play with Rafael Nadal, Katie Boulter and Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet, with both players still searching for their top form on the grass courts on SW19.LIVE! Follow all the Day 6 action from SW19 with our blogAfter Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field. He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. While Jones has...
NFL
The Spun

Another Notable PGA Tour Player Is Leaving For LIV Golf Series

More golfers continue to defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV Golf Series. On Saturday, the Saudi-backed league welcomed the five-time Ryder Cup member Paul Casey. Casey's addition means that LIV now holds 22 of the world's top 100-ranked golfers. He's set to make his debut with the upstart series in New Jersey scheduled for late July.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Wimbledon updates | Kyrgios ousts Tsitsipas in 3rd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Nick Kyrgios beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon. The Australian won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) on No. 1 Court, where both players received code violations. Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Alex De Minaur sees off spirited Liam Broady to reach Wimbledon fourth round

After reaching new ground at Wimbledon, Liam Broady could not find a way past Alex De Minaur but with that there is no disgrace. There are few players harder to put away than the Australian and in rattling off a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win on Court No 1, De Minaur produced a series of stunning chase downs and recoveries to leave the British wildcard with no answers. Backed by a deceptively powerful and overwhelmingly efficient serve, De Minaur put away a spirited late rally from Broady to get over the line in two hours and 24 minutes.It remains a landmark...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Spitting#Serbia#England#The All England Club
AFP

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has 'evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an "evil side" after a stormy clash at Wimbledon on Saturday in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament. Kyrgios told the umpire that Tsitsipas should be kicked out of Wimbledon, recalling the incident at the US Open in 2020 when Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament after hitting a line judge with a ball.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and asked, “Are you dumb?” He demanded to see a Grand Slam supervisor after questioning why his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, didn’t forfeit their ever-contentious, never-boring match for angrily hitting a ball into the stands after dropping the second set.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Greg Norman Trolls PGA Tour With Instagram Post

The LIV Golf Invitational Series resumed this week in Portland, Oregon. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, is currently hosting the John Deere Classic. With both events taking place on the same week, LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman has decided to take a shot at the PGA Tour on social media.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Wimbledon continues today at the All England Club as the third round of the tournament gets underway.Cameron Norrie is carrying the British hopes after the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu and he he will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam against the experienced Steve Johnson.The draw has opened up for Norrie while on the other quarter of the top half Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course for the quarter-finals and are both in action today.Wimbledon scores and updates LIVEIn the women’s draw, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To 'Next Paige Spiranac' Accomplishment

Meet Claire Hogle, a.k.a. the "next Paige Spiranac" according to some in the golf community. Hogle, a golfer turned social media star, recently reached a significant number on Instagram. The popular golf personality has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. "500 thousand of you!. wow. i am absolutely blown away....
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy