After defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed with the Steelers last month, many noted that he and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph share some history. Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his involvement in a fight that started between Rudolph and Ogunjobi’s former Browns teammate Myles Garrett during a 2019 game between the two AFC North teams. Ogunjobi knocked Rudolph down after Garrett hit the quarterback in the head with a helmet and later said that Garrett told him Rudolph used a racial slur, which Rudolph has denied. Given the history, it seemed reasonable to wonder how the two players would get along with Ogunjobi now in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO