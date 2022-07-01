ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise’s July 4 forecast looks good, but don’t bet on it just yet. Some storms are possible

By Shaun Goodwin
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Boise’s Fourth of July weekend forecast looks like a perfect couple days to get outside and enjoy the extended weekend, but don’t put your chips and remote down just yet.

Although the National Weather Service is forecasting a mostly clear weekend with temperatures hitting as high as 94 degrees on Saturday, there is a small chance that storms from the north could infringe upon the Treasure Valley.

“We might get some showers and thunderstorms over the mountains on Saturday and Sunday afternoon,” weather service meteorologist Korri Anderson told the Idaho Statesman. “We have a storm that’ll impact the Northwest, and we’ll be kind of on the fringe of that. It could move into the area, and we could get some rain.”

Anderson said that any chance of rain would happen on Sunday afternoon, around the same time that a cold front is predicted to pass through the area. The weather service will have a clearer picture closer to the time.

The cold front will also impact temperatures, dropping the high temperature on Saturday at 94 degrees to a much cooler 82 degrees on Monday. The average high temperature for July 4 in Boise is 89 degrees.

The cooler weather will just be a slight reprieve for the Treasure Valley. The high temperature at Boise Airport on Monday was 104 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record for June 27, set in 2015.

While Independence Day will drop below average, Anderson said he expects temperatures to rebound close to 100 degrees by Wednesday.

Along with the trough of low pressure in the Northwest that may bring storms to the area, there is a ridge of high pressure to the south over the Four Corners region that is bringing in hotter southwest winds and drier weather to Boise, according to Anderson.

The system to the south could also bring gusty winds of up to 20 to 30 mph, Anderson said.

“We’re kind of on the interface between those two things,” Anderson said. “As that system moves in, we don’t really get a direct hit with the system. So we won’t see that much precipitation with it.”

Anderson recommends that those sensitive to heat avoid being outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and for anyone who plans to work out to do it in the morning before temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Weekend activities in Boise

Assuming that rain doesn’t come into the Treasure Valley, there are multiple Independence Day-themed activities that’ll keep you busy.

Ann Morrison Park is hosting a fireworks display on the Fourth of July, starting at 10:15 p.m. Food and drink vendors, including alcohol, will be on-site beginning at 6 p.m.

Meridian also hosts Independence Day celebrations at Storey Park on Monday, close to the Meridian Speedway . Food trucks will arrive on-site at 4 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at approximately 10:20 p.m.

If you’re looking for something not so late, Zoo Boise will host Red, White and Zoo on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and last entry is at 4 p.m. The festivities will celebrate three birthdays — America’s 246th birthday, Mr. Mac the Aldabra tortoise’s 100th birthday, and Elvis the Spider Monkey’s 60th birthday.

Admission for seniors and kids aged 3 to 11 is $8 and $11 for adults aged 12 to 61. Kids 2 and under enter for free. Zoo Boise members do not need to buy tickets but should check in at the zoo entrance.

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
