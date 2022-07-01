Idaho’s got that Boom, Boom, Pow. Where to see fireworks in Boise, Treasure Valley, beyond

The Fourth of July is Monday. Find out where you can go to celebrate with fireworks, parades and more.

Boise Fourth of July Celebration: Food, beer and wine vendors at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10:15 p.m. July 4, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fourthofjuly.

Hailey Fourth of July Parade and Celebration: July 2-4, Hailey. Antique market, Days of the Old West Rodeo, food, parade on Main Street (July 4), fireworks at dusk on July 4. haileyidaho.com.

Brundage Fourth of July Music Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4, Brundage Mountain Resort Idaho Ski Resort, 3890 Goose Lake Road, McCall. Featuring Matt Hopper, Corn Mash, and Lucky Tongue. Free. brundage.com/event/4th-of-july-music-festival.

Fireworks at Boise Hawks baseball vs. Missoula Paddleheads: 7 p.m. July 2-4, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $9-$15. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com. Fireworks after the games.

Meridian Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 4, Storey Park, 205 E. Franklin Road. Food trucks, family games, music by Billy Blues Band (7 to 10:15 p.m.), fireworks (10:20 p.m.). meridiancity.org/independence-day.

Caldwell Fourth of July: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4, Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. 5k run (7 a.m.) and 1k run (7:15 a.m.), parade (9 a.m.), car show, vendors, food, music, watermelon contest, bike contest, children’s activities, fireworks (dusk, Brothers Park). cityofcaldwell.org.

Fun on the 4th: Also in Caldwell, noon to 3 p.m. July 4, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Splash pads, dunk tank, foam pits, more. indiancreekplaza.com/fun-on-the-4th.

Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July Celebration: July 4, Melba. Fun run (7 a.m.), arts and crafts, parade (10:30 a.m.), car show, antique tractor pull, entertainment, fireworks at dark, more. melba4thofjuly.com.

Star Hometown Celebration: July 4, Star. Firecracker fun run (7 a.m.), pie baking contest, parade (10 a.m.), luncheon, pie auction, kids’ zone, raffle, concert by Push to Play, fireworks at dusk. staridaho.org/hometown.

Buhl Sagebrush Days: July 1-4, Eastman Park. Vendors at park starting 3 p.m. July 3. Parade (10 a.m.) on July 4, live music, food and drink vendors, fireworks at dusk.

Tamarack Fourth of July Fireworks: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. July 4, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive. Viewable from anywhere on resort, but best viewed from the waterfront cabana and marina. tamarackidaho.com/event.

Thunder Mountain Days: Cascade, July 4. Parade (11 a.m., Main Street), duck race (1 p.m., Kelly’s Whitewater Park), fireworks at dusk at golf course.

Red, White and Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 (last entry at 4 p.m.), Zoo Boise:, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Celebrate America’s birthday and the zoo’s Aldabra tortoise Mr. Mac’s 100th birthday and Spider Monkey Elvis’ 60th birthday. There will be a zoo parade, entertainment, vendors, games, animal encounters and opportunities to watch the zoo animals rip, tear, and chew through special toys and treats. $11 general, $8 seniors and children 3-11. Free for ages 2 and younger and annual passholders. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.