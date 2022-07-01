ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho’s got that Boom, Boom, Pow. Where to see fireworks in Boise, Treasure Valley, beyond

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

The Fourth of July is Monday. Find out where you can go to celebrate with fireworks, parades and more.

Boise Fourth of July Celebration: Food, beer and wine vendors at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10:15 p.m. July 4, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fourthofjuly.

Hailey Fourth of July Parade and Celebration: July 2-4, Hailey. Antique market, Days of the Old West Rodeo, food, parade on Main Street (July 4), fireworks at dusk on July 4. haileyidaho.com.

Brundage Fourth of July Music Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4, Brundage Mountain Resort Idaho Ski Resort, 3890 Goose Lake Road, McCall. Featuring Matt Hopper, Corn Mash, and Lucky Tongue. Free. brundage.com/event/4th-of-july-music-festival.

Fireworks at Boise Hawks baseball vs. Missoula Paddleheads: 7 p.m. July 2-4, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $9-$15. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com. Fireworks after the games.

Meridian Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 4, Storey Park, 205 E. Franklin Road. Food trucks, family games, music by Billy Blues Band (7 to 10:15 p.m.), fireworks (10:20 p.m.). meridiancity.org/independence-day.

Caldwell Fourth of July: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4, Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. 5k run (7 a.m.) and 1k run (7:15 a.m.), parade (9 a.m.), car show, vendors, food, music, watermelon contest, bike contest, children’s activities, fireworks (dusk, Brothers Park). cityofcaldwell.org.

Fun on the 4th: Also in Caldwell, noon to 3 p.m. July 4, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Splash pads, dunk tank, foam pits, more. indiancreekplaza.com/fun-on-the-4th.

Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July Celebration: July 4, Melba. Fun run (7 a.m.), arts and crafts, parade (10:30 a.m.), car show, antique tractor pull, entertainment, fireworks at dark, more. melba4thofjuly.com.

Star Hometown Celebration: July 4, Star. Firecracker fun run (7 a.m.), pie baking contest, parade (10 a.m.), luncheon, pie auction, kids’ zone, raffle, concert by Push to Play, fireworks at dusk. staridaho.org/hometown.

Buhl Sagebrush Days: July 1-4, Eastman Park. Vendors at park starting 3 p.m. July 3. Parade (10 a.m.) on July 4, live music, food and drink vendors, fireworks at dusk.

Tamarack Fourth of July Fireworks: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. July 4, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive. Viewable from anywhere on resort, but best viewed from the waterfront cabana and marina. tamarackidaho.com/event.

Thunder Mountain Days: Cascade, July 4. Parade (11 a.m., Main Street), duck race (1 p.m., Kelly’s Whitewater Park), fireworks at dusk at golf course.

Red, White and Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 (last entry at 4 p.m.), Zoo Boise:, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Celebrate America’s birthday and the zoo’s Aldabra tortoise Mr. Mac’s 100th birthday and Spider Monkey Elvis’ 60th birthday. There will be a zoo parade, entertainment, vendors, games, animal encounters and opportunities to watch the zoo animals rip, tear, and chew through special toys and treats. $11 general, $8 seniors and children 3-11. Free for ages 2 and younger and annual passholders. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Aerial Fireworks Are Illegal in Idaho, So Why Are They For Sale?

We welcome you again to the fireworks season where dogs, people, and otherwise law-abiding citizens lose their minds as ordinary Idahoans become law breakers. Every year we see the hardworking entrepreneurs that man the numerous fireworks stands throughout every parking lot, roadside stand, or back of a truck along a deserted road selling us any fireworks that we like.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Barber Park Air Stations Are Gone For Good

It used to be that you could bring your deflated raft to Barber Park before floating the river. It was convenient because you needed the extra room in your car for the third or fourth person who would float with you. Once you got to the park, you could use the air stations to inflate your raft, and off you'd go. You may have to wait for one of the air stations to open up, but you aren't on a schedule, so it wasn't a big deal.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Hailey, ID
City
Cascade, ID
City
Melba, ID
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#Treasure Valley#Boise Hawks#Caldwell Fourth Of July#Irving
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley housing prices affect school populations

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. High housing prices affect everything in the Treasure Valley, including school enrollment, funding and staffing. Major school districts in the Treasure Valley are weathering declining or stagnant enrollment, in part because the housing market continues to squeeze out...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
103.5 KISSFM

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

See Photos of Some Creepy Native Idaho Bugs

My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing in North Idaho

There’s one topic that everyone who grows tomatoes has an opinion about — and that’s pruning. To prune or not to prune? Ah, good question. There are several reasons why you might want to prune your tomatoes, including to prevent disease; to remove sucker-branches that can crowd the plant; for shape and growth habit, especially for espaliering or single-stem vertical growing; or to slow or stop growth near the end of the growing season.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
315
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy