GA man claims to be Secret Service agent investigating trafficking for ‘the President’

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A south Georgia man was questioned by federal law enforcement officials in recent weeks when he was taken into custody after allegedly claiming to be a Secret Service agent.

The man, 38, from Cairo in Grady County, came to the attention of authorities when he reported that he was assaulted along a country road in Dodge County, some 60 miles southeast of Macon. He is not a Secret Service agent, however, online records show that at one point he was a licensed massage therapist.

In an affidavit describing the strange case, an actual Secret Service agent investigating the man for allegedly impersonating a federal agent, noted that the man claimed to have been sworn in by “the President” by way of a “skull brain communication interface that was implanted in his head.”

The man told the agent that he was merely “collecting evidence, DNA on sex trafficking involving children, phone conversations and how that is tied to the President,” the affidavit noted.

The man, who as of earlier this month had not been charged with a crime, told federal investigators that “this is all alleged” but that fictitious “agents” were trying to persuade him “to point the finger at the President.”

The Secret Service affidavit describing the matter suggested the man’s claims were “tied to mental illness.” He made no threats, according to the affidavit, and was told that he “should not attempt to reach out to the President.”

Dispatches: An Alabama woman driving a Nissan Altima was jailed in late March on charges of speeding, following too closely and pointing a pistol at another person after an incident on Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County. A Florida man in another car reported that the woman had pointed a 9mm pistol at him as they cruised up the highway. “He probably saw my holster,” the woman told the cops, denying the man’s claim. The officers didn’t believe her denial. In her car, they found a gun in a pink holster. . . . A few days later in another incident not far away, a 20-year-old Alabama man in a Chevy Silverado pickup was pulled over for weaving. The man said he had downed seven beers. He was jailed after beginning a sobriety examination and then stopping, saying, “I can’t past the test.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7DWv_0gRtclME00
The Cop Shop column is The Telegraph’s weekly Middle Georgia police blotter.

ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

