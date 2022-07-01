GA man claims to be Secret Service agent investigating trafficking for ‘the President’

A south Georgia man was questioned by federal law enforcement officials in recent weeks when he was taken into custody after allegedly claiming to be a Secret Service agent.

The man, 38, from Cairo in Grady County, came to the attention of authorities when he reported that he was assaulted along a country road in Dodge County, some 60 miles southeast of Macon. He is not a Secret Service agent, however, online records show that at one point he was a licensed massage therapist.

In an affidavit describing the strange case, an actual Secret Service agent investigating the man for allegedly impersonating a federal agent, noted that the man claimed to have been sworn in by “the President” by way of a “skull brain communication interface that was implanted in his head.”

The man told the agent that he was merely “collecting evidence, DNA on sex trafficking involving children, phone conversations and how that is tied to the President,” the affidavit noted.

The man, who as of earlier this month had not been charged with a crime, told federal investigators that “this is all alleged” but that fictitious “agents” were trying to persuade him “to point the finger at the President.”

The Secret Service affidavit describing the matter suggested the man’s claims were “tied to mental illness.” He made no threats, according to the affidavit, and was told that he “should not attempt to reach out to the President.”

Dispatches: An Alabama woman driving a Nissan Altima was jailed in late March on charges of speeding, following too closely and pointing a pistol at another person after an incident on Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County. A Florida man in another car reported that the woman had pointed a 9mm pistol at him as they cruised up the highway. “He probably saw my holster,” the woman told the cops, denying the man’s claim. The officers didn’t believe her denial. In her car, they found a gun in a pink holster. . . . A few days later in another incident not far away, a 20-year-old Alabama man in a Chevy Silverado pickup was pulled over for weaving. The man said he had downed seven beers. He was jailed after beginning a sobriety examination and then stopping, saying, “I can’t past the test.”