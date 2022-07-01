ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Streaming Services to Cancel in July 2022

By Kourtnee Jackson
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers are ready to digest Stranger Things 4 part 2 on Netflix, making the service a must-have for July. There's still a while to go until House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO Max, but does that mean you should cancel it for now? You may be weighing...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 166

Bob F.
2d ago

I canceled Nerflix 6 months ago. they hound me to come back and at a cheaper subscription rate. I got the Disney + , Hulu ESPN bundle all 3 together cheaper than what I was paying for Netflix alone..glad I did. great programming on Disney + and Hulu is amazing wit its tv series and movies. ...

Reply(27)
51
bitme
2d ago

I cancelled Netflix when they came out with that disgusting show with kids “cuties” and not one person was arrested. All their marketing and anyone connected to that show should’ve been immediately jailed.

Reply(11)
39
jane hanson
2d ago

DISNEY has gone DOWNHILL!! It used to stand for FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT, now the children are taking a BACK seat??!! So NO THANKS. Until, IF, ever DISNEY RETURNS to putting FAMILIES FIRST!!! Emphasis on NUCLEAR FAMILY!!! 🧐

Reply(34)
78
Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Ryan Gosling
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Hbo Max#House#Dragon
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

New Theme Park Seeks to Take on Disney and Universal

Though there's no such thing as too many visits to your favorite theme park, there are times when even the biggest Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report fan might crave something new. Disney understands this, which is why it's constantly introducing new elements into its parks, from...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy