Springfield, MA

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site closing for July 4th weekend

By Amy Phillips
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR’s Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The shut down is due to lab closures before the weekend. Testing will resume on Tuesday, July 5th at their regular hours:

  • 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday
  • 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday

Find a testing location near you.

The Curative testing site in Westfield is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Millside Park in Easthampton will also be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

