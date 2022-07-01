Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site closing for July 4th weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR’s Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the July 4th holiday weekend.Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 9 new deaths, 3,491 new cases
The shut down is due to lab closures before the weekend. Testing will resume on Tuesday, July 5th at their regular hours:
- 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Monday through Friday
- 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday
The Curative testing site in Westfield is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Millside Park in Easthampton will also be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
