In a back-and-forth contest, both teams had to overcome injuries to their starting quarterbacks during the game. Birmingham's starting quarterback J'Mar Smith went 10-for-18 for 131 yards and a touchdown before exiting with an injury, giving way to backup Alex McGough. McGough threw an interception early but bounced back, helping lead the Stallions to the USFL crown. He finished 7-of-10 for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO