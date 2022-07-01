Clarksville Tops W-SR

Waterloo Police have identified a man who they say drowned in the Cedar River, possibly during the My Waterloo Days parade, according to KWWL. The body of 25 year old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman was pulled from the river around 2:15pm on June 13th. Police had been initially alerted to the presence of a man in the river around 6:30 p.m. on June 10th, while the parade was going on. They were unable to locate Reyes-Guzman at that point but they did find his shirt on the shore. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined Reyes-Guzman drowned.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO