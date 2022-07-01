ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Man Taped Having Sex With Child

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a video of him having sex with...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

kwayradio.com

14 Year-Old Shot

A 14 year old boy was shot in the leg in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according to KWWL. The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Avenue, near W. 8th St. The teen was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Police say the shooting came from a distance away. They have not identified any suspects in the shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Body Found in River Identified

Waterloo Police have identified a man who they say drowned in the Cedar River, possibly during the My Waterloo Days parade, according to KWWL. The body of 25 year old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman was pulled from the river around 2:15pm on June 13th. Police had been initially alerted to the presence of a man in the river around 6:30 p.m. on June 10th, while the parade was going on. They were unable to locate Reyes-Guzman at that point but they did find his shirt on the shore. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined Reyes-Guzman drowned.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Clarksville Tops W-SR

Thursday night in softball on Y99.3 Class 1A Clarksville topped Class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 8-2 in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IA

