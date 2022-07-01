W-SR Fans 19 in Victory

(Rockwell, IA) -- A golf course in northern Iowa has unveiled a very large American flag on the fairway leading to the first hole, to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Abbie Emhoff of the Linn Grove Country Club in Rockwell says she and her fellow co-workers came up with the idea. The paint was donated and several volunteers got to work painting Thursday night. The 9-hole public course is open this weekend. They do ask that golfers avoid driving or playing golf on the painted flag.
Tar spots for corn disease have been identified in central Iowa. Allison Robertson, a pathologist at the Iowa State University Expansion Plant, says the detection happened on June 29.th In a plot of a seed company in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed at the Industrial Plant Disease Clinic on...
RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
People celebrating the 4th of July holiday will have to dig deeper into their wallets. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to campers who decided to stay local. A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon sent a juvenile male to the hospital. 'Show N' Shine' car show raises money for hospice.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
RAYMOND, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was hurt when they crashed on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 10:54 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Independence Avenue and Raymond Road, located north of Raymond. Deputies believe that the operator of a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on Raymond Road and lost control, leading to the crash.
Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.
VENTURA, Iowa - A northern Iowa motorcyclist was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at 170th St. and Cardinal Ave. A 2006 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Summers, 31, of Belmond, was traveling westbound when the motorcycle...
VOORHIES, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural southern Black Hawk County on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:50 p.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of...
Waterloo Police have identified a man who they say drowned in the Cedar River, possibly during the My Waterloo Days parade, according to KWWL. The body of 25 year old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman was pulled from the river around 2:15pm on June 13th. Police had been initially alerted to the presence of a man in the river around 6:30 p.m. on June 10th, while the parade was going on. They were unable to locate Reyes-Guzman at that point but they did find his shirt on the shore. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined Reyes-Guzman drowned.
HAMPTON, Iowa — The Latino community in Franklin County is worried it could soon be without a voice at the doctor's office. Veronica Guerrero has been the Spanish interpreter at the Franklin County Public Health Department in Hampton for the last 22 years. Helping Iowa's fourth-largest Latino population per...
Look for sunshine today and Sunday, the showers and storms for the July 4th holiday. First Alert Forecast - A nice weekend ahead with low humidity Saturday. First Alert Forecast Friday PM 7/1: Holiday Weekend Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT. There is a chance of rain...
A 14 year old boy was shot in the leg in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according to KWWL. The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Avenue, near W. 8th St. The teen was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Police say the shooting came from a distance away. They have not identified any suspects in the shooting.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A Fort Atkinson man is now facing charges of attempted murder and felony domestic abuse for assaulting a woman at the Turkey River. Authorities say Robert Kruse, 18, took a female along a remote area of the Turkey River and seriously assaulted her, choked and forced her under the water.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa –A not guilty plea to a charge of “sextortion” is entered by a former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy. Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 21 for Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe. Bentley...
CLEAR LAKE — Two of three people charged with being involved in a number of burglaries in Clear Lake earlier this year have been given suspended prison sentences, while a plea change hearing has been set for the other defendant. 45-year-old Tania Kliven and 41-year-old Misty Buckley of Clear...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A Northeast Iowa man is sent to federal prison for drugs and guns. Kaleb James Huffman, 23 of Fayette, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of a firearm by a drug user. Law enforcement says it searched Huffman's home in December 2020 and found a...
After asking the Tama Co. Board of Supervisors week after week to consider enacting a moratorium on future industrial wind energy projects – only to have the requests denied or dismissed – a petition has been filed against the board by a member of the coalition Tama County Against Turbines in regards to the board’s recent action to ‘reaffirm’ the county’s wind energy conversion system (WECS) ordinance.
