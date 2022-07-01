ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

14 Year-Old Shot

By scottsuhr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14 year old boy was shot in the leg in Waterloo on Wednesday night, according...

Body Found in River Identified

Waterloo Police have identified a man who they say drowned in the Cedar River, possibly during the My Waterloo Days parade, according to KWWL. The body of 25 year old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman was pulled from the river around 2:15pm on June 13th. Police had been initially alerted to the presence of a man in the river around 6:30 p.m. on June 10th, while the parade was going on. They were unable to locate Reyes-Guzman at that point but they did find his shirt on the shore. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined Reyes-Guzman drowned.
WATERLOO, IA
Clarksville Tops W-SR

Thursday night in softball on Y99.3 Class 1A Clarksville topped Class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 8-2 in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IA

