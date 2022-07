If you’re still charging your iPhone overnight — and then leaving it on the charger for a few more hours in the morning — stop everything you’re doing. You may think there isn’t much harm you can do your phone unless you drop it in water or accidentally drop it from a high shelf. But the reality is more complicated than that. These are the iPhone mistakes you should avoid at all costs, according to Apple experts. Keep your expensive investment well-protected by avoiding these mishaps.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO