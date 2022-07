Prime Day officially kicks off on July 12 this year, but the shopping frenzy has started a little early with Amazon and competitors already rolling out plenty of deals. While we don't expect to see any discounts on the next-gen Xbox Series X, there are some great discounts on plenty of other Xbox gear and accessories, including controllers, headsets and even some older refurb consoles. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can shop right now below, and we'll continue to update this page with new offers as we get closer to Prime Day. And for more advice on how to get the most out of your Xbox, you can check out our list of the best Xbox subscription deals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO