Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will the mail run on July 4th? The short answer is no.
Like all federally recognized holidays, regular mail from the U.S. Postal Service will not run on the day honoring America’s independence. This year, July 4th falls on a Monday. Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, July 5.Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote
Post offices will also be closed on July 4th, according to the USPS. However, the USPS says its Priority Mail Express service will continue to operate for deliveries.
Like all federal holidays, government offices and banks will be closed. According to the O ffice of Personnel Management , this year’s remaining federal holidays are:
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Monday, September 5
|Labor Day
|Monday, October 10
|Columbus Day
|Friday, November 11
|Veterans Day
|Thursday, November 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Monday, December 26 *
|Christmas Day
* O bservedCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 2