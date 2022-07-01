ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?

By David Rees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will the mail run on July 4th? The short answer is no.

Like all federally recognized holidays, regular mail from the U.S. Postal Service will not run on the day honoring America’s independence. This year, July 4th falls on a Monday. Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, July 5.

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

Post offices will also be closed on July 4th, according to the USPS. However, the USPS says its Priority Mail Express service will continue to operate for deliveries.

Like all federal holidays, government offices and banks will be closed. According to the O ffice of Personnel Management , this year’s remaining federal holidays are:

Monday, July 4 Independence Day
Monday, September 5 Labor Day
Monday, October 10 Columbus Day
Friday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 24 Thanksgiving Day
Monday, December 26 * Christmas Day

* O bserved

