GUNNISON — For more than 20 years, Hazel Bryant has lived in a trailer park tucked under towering cottonwood trees between a cow pasture and Colorado 135 just north of town. She has worked to make the tiny space around her 1957 trailer homey. On her leased lot, Bryant has lined up rock borders. She has nurtured pansies, hollyhocks, lilacs, irises and even a bit of delicate new grass. The greenery creates a tidy fringe along a home that is partially covered in bare particle board and a construction wrap called Tyvek that is normally hidden beneath siding. Her sons have added an overhanging roof that shades a “Trump 2024” flag nailed to the trailer’s front. An old barnwood fence on a minuscule side yard corrals Bryant’s three feisty dogs.

GUNNISON COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO