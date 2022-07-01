ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia Lions Club Fireworks Show is Saturday night, still looking for donations

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

The Vandalia Lions Club’s annual fireworks show will be on Saturday night. And, the Lions Club is still looking for some more donations to help...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia celebrates Independence Day early with Saturday night fireworks

Fireworks went off over Fairview Park in Centralia Saturday night as part of the Centralia American Legion Homecoming Celebration. The display was moved to Saturday due to the company that provides the display not having enough manpower to do the show on Monday night. The Homecoming continues on Sunday night...
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Flock finds new fans over holiday weekend

ALTON — Several diners took advantage of the holiday weekend to try out the Flock Food Truck Park in downtown Alton for the first time. They were not disappointed. Michelle Rulo and her husband, Dominik, of Wood River said they like food trucks but had never come to Flock since it opened this spring. So they decided to try it out.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen confine pickup truck fire to contents

The Salem Fire Protection District was able to confine a fire in a pickup truck owned by Kevin Bishop of Julia Drive in Salem to the contents in the bed of the truck. There was concern when the fire was called in that the fire could spread to Bishop’s mobile home a short distance away. However, a quick knockdown kept that from occurring as well as the fire spreading to the rest of the truck.
SALEM, IL
wmix94.com

Area 4th of July celebrations

SOUTHERN, ILLINOIS — Independence Day Celebrations will be happening across the country this weekend and our area will have its share of events. The Centralia American Legion Fourth of July Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, with Bingo. The Carnival will also be at the park...
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Vandalia, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim in Raccoon Lake released

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Drowning Friday afternoon near Raccoon Lake Dam

A girl has apparently died from drowning in Raccoon Lake. Centralia Police along with Centralia Fire and EMS and Lifestar Ambulance were called to the area near the Raccoon Lake Dam to a report of a possible drowning around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The girl was removed from the water about...
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Vandalia Lions Club#The Lions Club#Fnb Community Bank
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, July 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 34-year-old Evan Winkoff for criminal trespass to a residence and resisting arrest. He told police he was homeless. Winkoff was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 38-year-old Brett Alcorn, who indicated he was homeless, was arrested by Central City...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

A 21-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Ryan Scott of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail. 37-year-old Gregory Bryan of Broadway in Alma has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a new felony warrant. Bond is set at $50,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates thefts and burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigated three theft and burglary complaints last week. The sheriff’s department was called Thursday to a building in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Patoka where nearly 900 electronic components were stolen. Most of the items were later recovered at a recycling business. The sheriff’s department is looking for a suspect.
MARION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 1st, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for violation of bail bond. Jeffrey Foutch of South Walnut Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Two others were arrested on Marion County felony failure to appear warrants. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told jail officials he was homeless was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Partial closure of US 67 through Alton starts Tuesday

If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Police looking for thieves who targeted Belleville auto repair shop

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts at area businesses. The owner of Tish’s Auto Service in Belleville says he was hit by thieves early Friday morning. The suspects cut a hole in the fence to get into his shop yard. Two of his rear surveillance cameras were covered up with t-shirts as the thieves stole converters from 12 different vehicles.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two formally charged following separate altercations with Centralia Police

Two Centralia residents have been charged in Marion County Court in the aftermath of altercations that led to confrontations with police. 43-year-old Jera Alcorn of South Maple Street in Centralia has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery, and disorderly conduct. Alcorn is accused of refusing to break contact with a Centralia Police officer who had come to her home to investigate an early Thursday morning altercation with a neighbor. The battery count alleges she scratched the neighbor across the face. The disorderly conduct count is for allegedly yelling and aggressively approaching the neighbor to alarm and disturb him. Bond was set at $5,000. If Alcorn is released she was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) A pedestrian has died as a result of being struck by a truck-tractor semi trailer. Shannon D. Watkins, 58 from Shelbyville died on July 1st. Semi truck driver Michael L. Snow, 53 struck Watkins. Investigators state that the semi trailer was stopped at the intersection of Illinois...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces multiple charges following two altercations

A 43-year-old Centralia woman is being held in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, simple battery, and hate crime following two separate altercations. Police say they were called to the Jera Alcorn home on South Maple Street early Thursday morning to a report of an...
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy