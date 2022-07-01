Vandalia Lions Club Fireworks Show is Saturday night, still looking for donations

Two Centralia residents have been charged in Marion County Court in the aftermath of altercations that led to confrontations with police. 43-year-old Jera Alcorn of South Maple Street in Centralia has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery, and disorderly conduct. Alcorn is accused of refusing to break contact with a Centralia Police officer who had come to her home to investigate an early Thursday morning altercation with a neighbor. The battery count alleges she scratched the neighbor across the face. The disorderly conduct count is for allegedly yelling and aggressively approaching the neighbor to alarm and disturb him. Bond was set at $5,000. If Alcorn is released she was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO