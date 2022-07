(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is honoring the last living World War two medal of honor recipient. All US and state flags will be flown at half-staff through Sunday to honor Hershel “Woody” Williams, who died Wednesday at the age of 98. He served in the Battle of Iwo Jima and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1945 by President Truman. He also founded the Woody Williams Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Gold Star Families. Illinois received a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Naperville. Two others are planned in Springfield and Great Lakes.

