ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

WaunaBoom 2022: Big music, big booms

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 2 days ago

Chris Zellner isn’t giving away the details, but this July 4th, WaunaBoom fireworks will offer a bit of a surprise. Just wait for it. That and other enhancements to the annual festival were made possible by a larger number of sponsors this year.

“I think we went from 62 sponsors to 84, which helps us do what we’re doing with the bands, as well as the fireworks,” said Zellner, Waunakee Village president, referring to a change in entertainment. He described the new fireworks display as “pretty intense.”

Zellner is the brainchild behind Waunakee’s Independence Day celebration, which has become a tradition in the community.

The band lineup at the Ripp Park venue has also changed this year, with the Wisconsin cover band, Pink Houses, taking the stage at 2 p.m. During a break in the music at 5:30, the Wisconsin National Guard 115th Fighter Wing will be honored. WaunaBoom will also raise funds for a memorial honoring a pilot who died about a year ago in a plane crash in Michigan.

Zellner said the event organizers are excited to have the 115th Fighter Wing back with its F-16 flyover, something not available in other communities. A Black Hawk Fly-In at 3 p.m. will allow for tours of the helicopter until 6 p.m.

“It helps that we have pilots who live in Waunakee and are close to Truax,” he said.

Afterwards, at 6 p.m. the Tin Man Band from Texas will perform. Zellner described the band members as some of the top rated vocalists and instrumentalists in Texas.

Bishops Bay Country Club has donated a jumbotron screen, where children’s movies will be shown that evening. A golf simulator has also been introduced.

The growing festival will include many of the same activities it has in prior years, including a rock climbing wall and laser tag. New for kids this year are pony rides, along with the petting zoo that was introduced last year.

Some of the activities have been discontinued for various reasons. Because of the threat of COVID-19 transmission, face painting will no longer be offered. Finding volunteers to staff all of the activities is also a challenge. Without the volunteers to staff them this year, bounce houses won’t be available.

Otherwise, the festival promises fun for all ages, with a tennis tournament and other events. Thirteen different food carts will offer snacks and beverages throughout the day, and the beer garden will serve up a variety of refreshments, including some from local breweries Lone Girl and Octopi.

Buses will run throughout the day and evening transporting festival goers. For a full line-up of events, visit www.waunaboom.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Catfish River Music Festival to fill streets of downtown Stoughton with music

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music will fill the streets of Rotary Park and Downtown Stoughton this Fourth of July weekend. Multiple artists are taking the stage at Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Opera House Friends Association’s annual fundraising event. The long-running, free admission music fest is described by Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, WI
WISN

Artist's display damaged at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist says her work was ruined after a family painted over it. Lilada Gee had her work on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art last month. Museum officials said a woman and two kids thought the exhibit was interactive, so they covered...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Waunakee, WI
Society
Waunakee, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waunakee, WI
nbc15.com

Monona festival offers community members affordable fun

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this holiday weekend at the Monona Community Festival. During the family-friendly event, fireworks, activities and music performances are free for all, and food prices are being kept at a minimum, director of the festival Eric Redding said.
MONONA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2022 Local Fireworks Times

Campbellsport will celebrate Independence Day with the Fireman’s Picnic activities July 2-4. The weekend begins with a fish fry from 3 to 8 p.m. July 2. July 3 highlights include water fights and live music with the fireworks display at dusk. The annual car show will be July 4. There will be a parade at noon and live music 1 to 5 p.m. Available all weekend will be carnival rides, food and beverages. campbellsportfire.com.
FOND DU LAC, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to enjoy. There are 12 house-crafted bowls that people can choose from.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The 115th Fighter Wing
nbc15.com

Artwork vandalized and taken from display at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The work of a Madison artist is vandalized while on display at a local museum, raising concerns about what creators of color face across the city. “They’re getting ready to go to town,” Lilada Gee said, showing NBC15 a surveillance video from June 24 of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA).
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

70 vehicles on display at Whitewater’s Fourth of July car show

Some 70 vehicles, all entrants in the 37th Annual Whitewater Fourth of July Car Show, lined the municipal parking lot and grassy area across the street from the Whitewater Municipal Building Saturday. The one-day show was among attractions offered at the Whitewater Fourth of July Festival. Among committee members who...
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WIFR

Local MMA fighters step into the octagon at Stateline Rumble #1

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Amateur mixed martial artists from the Midwest made their way to the Eclipse Center in Beloit for the first Stateline Rumble. There were plenty of local MMA fighters on the card, mainly fighting out of either Delarosa Submission Wrestling in Roscoe or Northern Illinois Combat Club in Machesney Park.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Poopsie! Beloit Sky Carp introduce new mascot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poopsie the Sky Carp is the latest resident of Beloit. The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie. Fans who attended Friday’s game against South Bend at ABC Supply Stadium were introduced to Poopsie through a video at the end of the game.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

ALERT DAY - Stormy 4th of July

Sunday evening stays pleasant & clear - GREAT for firework shows. 1st round of rain arrives late Monday morning (lighter showers/storms) or during the afternoon (stronger storms) 1st round will impact 2nd round that could develop during the evening or overnight hours. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on...
MADISON, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
66
Followers
155
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy