WaunaBoom 2022: Big music, big booms

Chris Zellner isn’t giving away the details, but this July 4th, WaunaBoom fireworks will offer a bit of a surprise. Just wait for it. That and other enhancements to the annual festival were made possible by a larger number of sponsors this year.

“I think we went from 62 sponsors to 84, which helps us do what we’re doing with the bands, as well as the fireworks,” said Zellner, Waunakee Village president, referring to a change in entertainment. He described the new fireworks display as “pretty intense.”

Zellner is the brainchild behind Waunakee’s Independence Day celebration, which has become a tradition in the community.

The band lineup at the Ripp Park venue has also changed this year, with the Wisconsin cover band, Pink Houses, taking the stage at 2 p.m. During a break in the music at 5:30, the Wisconsin National Guard 115th Fighter Wing will be honored. WaunaBoom will also raise funds for a memorial honoring a pilot who died about a year ago in a plane crash in Michigan.

Zellner said the event organizers are excited to have the 115th Fighter Wing back with its F-16 flyover, something not available in other communities. A Black Hawk Fly-In at 3 p.m. will allow for tours of the helicopter until 6 p.m.

“It helps that we have pilots who live in Waunakee and are close to Truax,” he said.

Afterwards, at 6 p.m. the Tin Man Band from Texas will perform. Zellner described the band members as some of the top rated vocalists and instrumentalists in Texas.

Bishops Bay Country Club has donated a jumbotron screen, where children’s movies will be shown that evening. A golf simulator has also been introduced.

The growing festival will include many of the same activities it has in prior years, including a rock climbing wall and laser tag. New for kids this year are pony rides, along with the petting zoo that was introduced last year.

Some of the activities have been discontinued for various reasons. Because of the threat of COVID-19 transmission, face painting will no longer be offered. Finding volunteers to staff all of the activities is also a challenge. Without the volunteers to staff them this year, bounce houses won’t be available.

Otherwise, the festival promises fun for all ages, with a tennis tournament and other events. Thirteen different food carts will offer snacks and beverages throughout the day, and the beer garden will serve up a variety of refreshments, including some from local breweries Lone Girl and Octopi.

Buses will run throughout the day and evening transporting festival goers. For a full line-up of events, visit www.waunaboom.com.