'Everything's Trash' Trailer Shows Life Imitating Art With Phoebe Robinson's Leading Lady

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the world seems to be on the verge of collapse, leave it to Phoebe Robinson to step in and give us hope. Today, Freeform shared a trailer for their upcoming series, Everything’s Trash, which is oddly on point with recent happenings and indicative of the times we’re finding ourselves in....

collider.com

Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Working With Husband Nick on New Venture

Vanessa Lachey, who fans of NCIS: Hawai’i know as Jane Tennant, teased a new project she’s doing with her husband. She declined to reveal many details during an interview with the New York Post. But it involves Nick Lachey and could be along the lines of the shows the two host for Netflix. The first was Love Is Blind. It’s a dating series with a twist. Couples go out with each other. But they can’t see each other. They can only talk. Netflix already has picked up the series for two more seasons.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Sherri Shepherd's new series sets premiere date as Wendy Williams Show replacement

Get ready to ask Sherri Shepherd how she's doin' when her new Sherri talk show debuts later this year. Debmar-Mercury — the same syndication company behind Wendy Williams' long-running TV production — announced Tuesday the premiere date for the former View co-host's new talk series, which is set to replace The Wendy Williams Show when it debuts on Monday, Sept. 12.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

Click here to read the full article. CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon. As...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Mom’ Star Kristen Johnston Joins HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3

Kristen Johnston, who played recovering addict Tammy Diffendorf on CBS sitcom Mom, is joining the cast of HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones for the upcoming third season. As first reposted by Variety, Johnston will play the character of May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further details about her character are not yet known. Johnston joins previously announced new cast member Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for the third season of the hit comedy series.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster. The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Spencer Hudnut Will Remain at the Helm After CBS Studios Deal

SEAL Team’s showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut is deepening his relationship with CBS Studios with a newly inked overall deal. According to Deadline, Hudnut will work exclusively with the studio as SEAL Team enters into its season six filming. The deal comes after the military drama ranked among the most-watched TV dramas on ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ in 2021.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'

June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO. Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust. Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How 'Clara Sola' Embraces Magical Realism to Show Its Protagonist's Journey

“God gave her to me like this.” This matter-of-fact utterance, one of many in the evocative new film, Clara Sola, may not seem like a significant moment when extracted from the story. Yet, not only is it significant, but it is also a line that is so bound up in a multiplicity of meaning that it bursts free from the course of the film's quiet exploration of the self. Having been chosen for Costa Rica’s submission for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars after it was screened at last year's Cannes Film Festival, it is now getting a release from Oscilloscope Laboratories, it is a vibrant work that firmly plants itself in the details. In doing so, it becomes beautiful yet brutal in a patient and poetic debut feature from writer-director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén.
MOVIES

