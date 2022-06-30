New US bank operates 100% in Spanish

Recession fears have been rising in the U.S. and people have been looking at ways to prepare themselves for a recession. Along with being mentally prepared, you need to be financially prepared for a recession. With the economy showing signs of stress, many people wonder whether they should keep money in the bank during a recession. Is your money safe in a bank or can it take your money in a recession or a depression?

