New US bank operates 100% in Spanish

Scandinavian airline SAS has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States to help accelerate restructuring plans, it said on Tuesday, warning strike action by pilots had impacted its financial position and liquidity.
Along with an update on inflation, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday offered a fresh picture of the two-thirds or so of the economy that is consumer spending. It ran really hot in 2021 and early this year, but it’s tapering off: Spending rose just two-tenths of a...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday warned migrants "not to take the dangerous journey" and attempt to cross the US-Mexico border after 53 migrants died in a sweltering semitruck in San Antonio, Texas, last week, in what is being called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.
The nation was shocked when 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer nearly 150 miles north of the US border. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, suggests policy changes that could help end the failure of a deterrence-based framework and stem the tragic loss of human life.
The United States and China held talks Monday to discuss the huge challenges facing the global economy amid mounting speculation that some Trump-era tariffs could be cut to ease inflation and boost growth.
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — If you're an American visiting Italy, Greece or...
The trial in China of a missing Chinese-Canadian tycoon who was abducted from a hotel room in Hong Kong five years ago will take place without consular access, the Canadian Embassy in Beijing told CNN on Tuesday.
Recession fears have been rising in the U.S. and people have been looking at ways to prepare themselves for a recession. Along with being mentally prepared, you need to be financially prepared for a recession. With the economy showing signs of stress, many people wonder whether they should keep money in the bank during a recession. Is your money safe in a bank or can it take your money in a recession or a depression?
SINGAPORE — Australian stocks rose more than 1% while Hong Kong and South Korean markets were lower on Monday ahead of Australia and Malaysia central bank decisions this week. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.11% to end the session at 6,612.6, with banking and retail stocks in the green. Japan...
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday drew a connection between the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling to the legacy of the US government "trying to claim ownership over human bodies" during an appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
July 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the G-20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, this week where he will meet with Indonesia's and China's foreign ministers. Blinken will attend the meeting of ministers representing the world's largest economies to be held on Thursday...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of people in several Spanish cities protested Friday over the deaths of at least 23 migrants last week at the frontier between the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Africa and Morocco, amid growing calls for an independent, cross-border investigation. The demonstrations were being held...
Mastercard wants you to start paying with your face. CNBC reports(Opens in a new window) that Mastercard's new plan would let consumers tie their credit cards to biometric identifiers: "At checkout, users will be able to authenticate their payment by showing their face or the palm of their hand instead of swiping their card."
