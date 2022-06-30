ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

New US bank operates 100% in Spanish

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seis is a new bank built 100% in Spanish that aims...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Social Security Number#Spanish
CNN

Opinion: 53 migrants died being smuggled into the US. Our misguided immigration policies bear much of the blame

The nation was shocked when 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer nearly 150 miles north of the US border. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, suggests policy changes that could help end the failure of a deterrence-based framework and stem the tragic loss of human life.
IMMIGRATION
CNN

Europe hasn't been this cheap for Americans in decades

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — If you're an American visiting Italy, Greece or...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketRealist

Relax! Banks Can't Take Your Money in a Recession

Recession fears have been rising in the U.S. and people have been looking at ways to prepare themselves for a recession. Along with being mentally prepared, you need to be financially prepared for a recession. With the economy showing signs of stress, many people wonder whether they should keep money in the bank during a recession. Is your money safe in a bank or can it take your money in a recession or a depression?
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as investors search for direction

SINGAPORE — Australian stocks rose more than 1% while Hong Kong and South Korean markets were lower on Monday ahead of Australia and Malaysia central bank decisions this week. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.11% to end the session at 6,612.6, with banking and retail stocks in the green. Japan...
STOCKS
PC Magazine

Warning: Don't Use Your Face as a Credit Card

Mastercard wants you to start paying with your face. CNBC reports(Opens in a new window) that Mastercard's new plan would let consumers tie their credit cards to biometric identifiers: "At checkout, users will be able to authenticate their payment by showing their face or the palm of their hand instead of swiping their card."
CREDITS & LOANS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
864M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy