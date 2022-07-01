ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 Pro Tips To Designing A Feng Shui Bedroom

By Dominique Orona
Family Proof
Family Proof
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese art that claims to arrange buildings, objects, and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance. You might be wondering why a Feng Shui bedroom would matter, it’s because the bedroom is a place of rest, romance, and relaxation. We should use Feng Shui...

www.familyproof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Smart Spot To Hang Smaller Plants, According to a Feng Shui Expert

Plant parents know coming up with space-saving, creative ways to display a growing greenery collection can get difficult. You need to provide your plants with enough sunlight, space to grow, and, of course, water to live. If you’re looking for more functional and unique places to display your plants though, it may be time to consult an expert — or let me introduce you to one for a little bit of free plant styling advice.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $150 DIY Gives This IKEA KALLAX a Luxe, Clutter-Concealing Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Almost everyone’s been there: You see a piece of furniture you love only to learn it’s way out of your budget. But a too-high price point doesn’t have to mean the end of your perfect furniture dreams. Try searching for lookalikes (or sometimes the same exact piece) elsewhere online by typing in the serial number, check to see if there’s one available at an outlet version of the store, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, DIY it. This Anthro-inspired DIY vanity, this Jonathan Adler-inspired console, and this Montana Mini-inspired nightstand all prove that it’s possible to create strikingly similar looks (with your own twist) for much, much less.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Separation#Chinese
Family Proof

Designer Pro-Tips for Building a Luxury Laundry Room

Raise your hand if your laundry room has thus far existed as a “throwaway” space. In other words, an area of the home that’s been a bit neglected and isn’t exactly a joy to walk into—let alone a welcoming place to sort, fold, and hang. You’re definitely not alone. Designing a luxury laundry room is one of the top trends of 2022, and people are determined to swap their dreary for the luxury laundry room of their dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Proof

The Best Face Washes in 2022

Choosing a face wash for your daily routine can be incredibly frustrating because every product and ingredient has a slightly different purpose. We did the research for you though to narrow down your options for the best face washes in 2022. Before sifting through our list, figure out exactly what...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Family Proof

The Best Concealer for Mature Skin in 2022

Need a concealer that hides all your blemishes and leaves your skin glowing? Finding the right product can take some time, but you’ll know when you’ve landed on the right one. No longer do you need to multitask skimming through channels and searching online. We’ve done the dirty work for you and combed through different concealers across brands and price points to compile a list of the best concealers for mature skin.
MAKEUP
Family Proof

The Best Curling Wands For Near-Effortless Hairstyles

Curling wands are accurately named — they essentially are magic wands for your hair. Unlike curling irons, these hot tools don’t have a clamp; rather, you manually twist your hair around the iron, which gives you more control and ultimately creates looser curls or waves. “I love that wands offer versatility in styling,” says Justine Marjan, celebrity hairstylist, and ghd Brand Ambassador. “They are also very user friendly and can come in a variety of shapes and sizes to offer different results.”
HAIR CARE
Family Proof

How To Get Rid Of Stubborn Neck Lines

Nora Ephron certainly wasn’t the first person to feel bad about her neck. “Anything you think is wrong with your body at the age of thirty-five you will be nostalgic for at the age of forty-five,” she wrote in her 2006 book of humorous essays, I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman. But one thing she got wrong is that you can take steps to minimize the passage of time — and feel a little less self-conscious about your neck in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Family Proof

10 Best Heat Protectant Sprays That Prevent Damage From Styling

Would you spend a day out in the sun without slathering on SPF first? We hope your answer is no. In the same vein, you shouldn’t heat style your hair without first spritzing on a heat protectant spray. Just like sunscreen safeguards your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, the best heat protectant sprays shield hair from the heat damage done by hairdryers, curling irons, flat irons, and other hot tools.
HAIR CARE
Family Proof

How To Get Rid Of Strawberry Legs Before Shorts Season

You’re ready to walk out the door in your new dress — until you notice you’ve got strawberry legs. Sound familiar? The condition isn’t as sweet as it sounds. It’s when your legs are lined with small, dark dots, similar to the seeds on strawberry skin. Yep, that’s where the name comes from.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Family Proof

14 Gifts for Moms Who Need Some TLC

If there’s one person on your gift list who seriously deserves everything and more, it’s Mom—whether it’s your mom, your partner’s mom, your grandmom, your mom friends or the neighbor down the street who just so happens to be a mom. Every mom in this world deserves to be recognized for all that they do—and the holidays just so happen to be the perfect season for gifting.
RECIPES
Family Proof

The 6 Best Dandruff Shampoos For All Hair Types in 2022

Dandruff, regardless of its cause, isn’t fun for anyone. Luckily, trying out our picks for the best dandruff shampoos should help treat it in no time. The key when choosing a dry scalp shampoo is to pinpoint what else you want to treat in addition to dandruff. Good news...
HAIR CARE
Family Proof

The Best Body Lotions in 2022

When it comes to body lotions, there are endless options to choose from, and we get it — it can be quite overwhelming to find the best body lotion for you. Whether you’re looking for the best treatment for dry skin, sensitive skin, or even the best-smelling lotion, this list has a product for everyone and will leave your skin feeling nourished and refreshed.
SKIN CARE
Family Proof

Best Primers for Dry Skin in 2022

Face primer is a must-have for any makeup routine — especially a primer that hydrates your skin. We’ll show you a list of the five best primers for dry skin, each with its own unique benefits. Gone are the days of skin-drying face primer! With endless options to...
SKIN CARE
Family Proof

The 5 Best Lotions For Tattoos That Prevent Fading

If finally got that tattoo you’ve been thinking about for months, you’re probably now wondering about the best lotions for tattoos, as taking care of it is important. For starters, you want it to heal quickly so you can show it off. Science has demonstrated that allowing your skin to breathe and dry after leaving the tattoo shop is a misconception. Keeping your skin hydrated is the best way to ensure your tattoo heals properly.
SKIN CARE
Family Proof

Family Proof

New York City, NY
990
Followers
703
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Family-centric News & Opinion

 https://www.familyproof.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy