Opinion: Women athletes' lives are now going to be vastly more complicated

By Amy Bass
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Women athletes, more so than almost anyone else, are defined by bodily autonomy and choice, writes Amy Bass. So it's no accident that they are now among the most visible advocates speaking out about abortion access as a fundamental...

