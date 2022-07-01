Opinion: Women athletes' lives are now going to be vastly more complicated

Earlier this month, FINA, swimming's international governing body, voted to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's races if they had gone through any part of the process of male puberty. Governing bodies of other sports have hinted that they may follow suit. In light of this, the U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe fervently defended transgender inclusion in sport. In an interview with TIME magazine, she categorically expressed her dissent against bills that restrict trans individuals' participation in sports, especially because such legislation could be the difference between life and death. Rapinoe particularly discussed how transphobic legislation hurts young people, INSIDER reports.

