Hear what this Parmesan producer has to say about worst drought in 70 years

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
SCARDOVARI, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - The worst drought in 70 years has meant salt water from the Adriatic sea is flowing back into the sluggish Po, Italy's longest river, doing further damage to crops hit by an early summer heatwave. The flow of sea water into the Po makes...
Comments / 0