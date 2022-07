WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot as a firecracker this 4th of July weekend. Highs will be above 100 with any hopes of a cooling shower remaining very low. With that said, there will be a few stray showers around during the afternoon. Plenty of triple digits head our way next week with a large dome of very hot weather setting up over us.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO