Opinion: What post-Nixon Congress could teach post-Trump Congress

By Julian Zelizer
CNN
 2 days ago
After the January 6 committee's revelations are over, Congress needs to make sweeping reforms to prevent a future insurrecton, writes Julian Zelizer. The post-Watergate reforms set a good...

The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
NBC News

Most presidents have temper tantrums. Why Trump is different.

Most presidents have had temper tantrums. The presidency is a brutal job. The hours are long. The issues, complicated. A president is expected to know about everything from the nuclear triad to Section 8 housing. They are expected to be perfectly groomed — every hair in place, no gravy on the tie. If they stumble or fall off a bike, the world notices and comments, almost certainly disapprovingly. Their every word is captured; unlike the rest of us, they aren’t allowed to mispronounce names or mix up countries.
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
CNN

'His temper was swift': Grisham reacts to testimony that Trump threw plate at wall

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6 hearing that she was told Trump threw his lunch at a wall after learning that former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Department of Justice there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts.
CNN

