No classical music on KAJX

Aspen’s Fourth of July celebration is a long-held tradition. This year, while the community continues its cherished tradition, local institutions also are acknowledging change. For the first time, the Aspen Art Museum will host a free street party to coincide with Aspen’s Fourth of July celebration by celebrating art...
Having a rock ’n’ roll legend like John Fogerty play at Belly Up is something venue proprietor David Goldberg would never take for granted. And for the first time, Fogerty will perform at Belly Up for a two-night show on Saturday and Sunday of Fourth of July weekend.
Aspen’s red, white and blue celebration is coming back in full force this Fourth of July with an all-day lineup of events on Monday. Following two somewhat nontraditional years of festivities due to the pandemic, Monday’s celebration will include a parade, a “community village” filled with booths and interactive exhibits, bicycle decorating and a laser light show after dark.
On behalf of the Aspen Public Radio team, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who attended our Lawn Bash with 1A’s Jenn White on June 29 at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Thank you to the Red Brick for allowing us to host this...
We need volunteers to help staff the LIFT-UP Aspen food pantry. The Aspen pantry is located across from Clark’s Market at 465 N. Mill Street. We are open on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come by on any Tuesday at 1 p.m. to get the lowdown on...
Perhaps my favorite Tarantino movie is “Jackie Brown.” The soundtrack alone merits a silent film: The Brothers Johnson; The Delfonics; Johnny Cash; Bobby Womack; The Grass Roots; Bloodstone; Bill Withers; Minnie Riperton and more deliver two hours and 40 minutes of aural pleasure. Yet the movie also contains brilliant writing I find relevant today — one scene in particular. Robert De Niro’s character asks Samuel L. Jackson why he keeps a woman named Melanie around, citing her fundamental lack of loyalty and trustworthiness. To this, Samuel L. replies, “You can’t trust Melanie. But, you can always trust Melanie to be Melanie.”
Yes, Tom Lankering is a dreamer (“Bridging divides,” June 30). The big difference is Lauren Boebert is an insurrectionist who supported murder at our nation’s capital and the violent overthrow of our democracy. She continues her vile message, stating the other day, “I don’t get this separation of church and state. The government should be lead by the church.” Mr. Lankering is in la la land.
David Warren Boyle, 80, of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away on June 16th, after a 15 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in Ithaca, New York on October 25th, 1941, to Frank Boyle and Elnora Knapp Boyle. David was a much loved big brother to his younger siblings. He was passionate about sports and the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his family.
Recently our attention has focused on the efforts of Aspen’s elected reps and appointed bureaucrats who want to limit the demolition and redevelopment of residential properties; severely restrict historic property rights that allow owners to actually afford to live in their homes; wreak havoc at the well-run Yellow Brick early childhood center; micromanage the housing and affordability demands of a rapidly shrinking workforce; and most recently, plan to extract increased fees and penalties in an attempt to change our parking behavior.
A day after Glenwood Canyon closed for several hours due to renewed concerns of flash flood through the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, panelists at the Aspen Ideas Festival tackled designed burns as a method for reducing the severity and impacts of wildfires. Fire scientists Susan Prichard and Don Hankins...
Invested partners gathered Friday to cut the ribbon on a revamped roundabout along Highway 82 on the west side of Aspen. Representatives of Aspen, Pitkin County, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and the Colorado Department of Transportation spoke at a podium positioned at the Maroon Creek Road bus stop near the traffic circle. Freshly laid concrete, barren road shoulders and bright orange construction signs stood out in the background — the last remnants of the monthslong project to rejuvenate the roundabout at the “Entrance to Aspen” by replacing its asphalt surface with concrete, to provide better durability.
One of the principal institutions devoted to monitoring and checking abuse of state power is the political media. The idea of a ”fourth estate” is to ensure government transparency and offer a check on overreach. But that check is only effective if journalists act adversarially against political and economic elites.
The Aspen City Council unanimously passed Ordinances 13 and 14 on second reading at a regular meeting on Thursday after the meeting was continued after running late Tuesday evening. The council took public comment on both ordinances on Tuesday and discussed what they had heard before taking the vote on...
Comments / 0