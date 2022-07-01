ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: WV State Executive Committee condemns overturn of Roe v. Wade

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
As West Virginia Democrats—and as human beings—we are appalled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s blatantly dangerous decision to overturn Roe. Reproductive rights are essential human rights; reproductive healthcare is healthcare. Americans should be free to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their health care providers.

In West Virginia, this new abortion decision will disproportionately impact and harm low-income families and minorities. This decision will kill people.
We therefore call upon Senator Joe Manchin to immediately support nixing, or fixing, the Senate filibuster so Congress is able to pass legislation that will save people’s lives by codifying Roe.
Signed by the following members of West Virginia’s Democratic State Executive Committee:
Deanna Armentrout
Jason Armentrout
Shane Assadzandi
Christina Baisden
Robert S. Baker
Bonnie Brown
Diane Lynch Browning
Christy Cardwell
Natalie Cline
Ryan Deems
Kelly J. Elkins
Amanda Estep Burton
MacKenzie W. Halterman
Patti Hamilton
Stephanie Heck
Dorothy Kengla
Cindy Lavender-Bowe
Denny Longwell
Nikki Lower
Lissa Lucas
Debra Clarke McCarthy
Troy N. Miller
Robert Ofsa
Christopher Pennington
Susan Perry
Sam Brown Petsonk
Richard Rector
Richie Robb
Maria Russo
Amanda Shelton
Cassandra D. Sissler
Damie Spencer
Matt Spurlock

Adam Starks
Judith Stephens
Danielle Stewart
Bob Stultz
Cody Hansbrough Thompson
Selina Vickers
Danielle Walker
Lora Walker
Brenda J. Weese
Marcus Wilkes

Other important supporters not on the State Executive Committee, including officeholders, community leaders, ex-officio members, and more:
Ruth Baker
Wendy Bays
Senator Bob Beach
Gail Bellamy
Nancy Bulla
Mike Callaghan
Jane Cline
Jeanne Chandler
Carrie Clendening
Paul Detch
M. Kay Dunn
Dr. Wayne Dunn
Terrell Ellis
Robin Godfrey
Krista Greene

Judy E. Hamilton
DL Hamilton
Chuck Hamsher
Frank Hartman
Nancy Hill
Gail Higgins
Rev. Kent Higgins
Anne Jones
Daniel J. Kurland
Kate Long
Ivin Lee
Jorea Maple
Margaret McLeod Leef
Michael McClintock
Mary Nemeth-Pyles
Franki Parsons
Terry Pickett
Karen Price
Renate Pore
Calentha Quesenberry
Jack Rogers
Michelle Shomo
Rev. Frank Shomo
Karen Simon
W. Rick Staton
Rita Ray
Betty Rivard
Leslie S. Stone
Rabbi Victor Urecki
Pam Van Horn
Martha Walker
Matthew Wender

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

