Letter to the editor: WV State Executive Committee condemns overturn of Roe v. Wade

As West Virginia Democrats—and as human beings—we are appalled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s blatantly dangerous decision to overturn Roe. Reproductive rights are essential human rights; reproductive healthcare is healthcare. Americans should be free to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their health care providers.

In West Virginia, this new abortion decision will disproportionately impact and harm low-income families and minorities. This decision will kill people.

We therefore call upon Senator Joe Manchin to immediately support nixing, or fixing, the Senate filibuster so Congress is able to pass legislation that will save people’s lives by codifying Roe.

Signed by the following members of West Virginia’s Democratic State Executive Committee:

Deanna Armentrout

Jason Armentrout

Shane Assadzandi

Christina Baisden

Robert S. Baker

Bonnie Brown

Diane Lynch Browning

Christy Cardwell

Natalie Cline

Ryan Deems

Kelly J. Elkins

Amanda Estep Burton

MacKenzie W. Halterman

Patti Hamilton

Stephanie Heck

Dorothy Kengla

Cindy Lavender-Bowe

Denny Longwell

Nikki Lower

Lissa Lucas

Debra Clarke McCarthy

Troy N. Miller

Robert Ofsa

Christopher Pennington

Susan Perry

Sam Brown Petsonk

Richard Rector

Richie Robb

Maria Russo

Amanda Shelton

Cassandra D. Sissler

Damie Spencer

Matt Spurlock

Adam Starks

Judith Stephens

Danielle Stewart

Bob Stultz

Cody Hansbrough Thompson

Selina Vickers

Danielle Walker

Lora Walker

Brenda J. Weese

Marcus Wilkes

Other important supporters not on the State Executive Committee, including officeholders, community leaders, ex-officio members, and more:

Ruth Baker

Wendy Bays

Senator Bob Beach

Gail Bellamy

Nancy Bulla

Mike Callaghan

Jane Cline

Jeanne Chandler

Carrie Clendening

Paul Detch

M. Kay Dunn

Dr. Wayne Dunn

Terrell Ellis

Robin Godfrey

Krista Greene

Judy E. Hamilton

DL Hamilton

Chuck Hamsher

Frank Hartman

Nancy Hill

Gail Higgins

Rev. Kent Higgins

Anne Jones

Daniel J. Kurland

Kate Long

Ivin Lee

Jorea Maple

Margaret McLeod Leef

Michael McClintock

Mary Nemeth-Pyles

Franki Parsons

Terry Pickett

Karen Price

Renate Pore

Calentha Quesenberry

Jack Rogers

Michelle Shomo

Rev. Frank Shomo

Karen Simon

W. Rick Staton

Rita Ray

Betty Rivard

Leslie S. Stone

Rabbi Victor Urecki

Pam Van Horn

Martha Walker

Matthew Wender

