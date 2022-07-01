ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

People's Bank extends act of kindness to humane society

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
On Wednesday, June 29, People’s Bank donated funds and items to the Greenbrier Humane Society as part of its 120 Acts of Kindness.

People’s Bank Market President Jeff Vickers said that in celebration of People’s Bank’s 120-year anniversary, the bank is committing 120 acts of service in the communities they serve: Lewisburg, Ronceverte, White Sulphur Springs, and Covington, Va.

People’s Bank presented GHS with a check for $250 dollars and a wagon-full of pet food and supplies.

“We’re so thankful for the support of our community, especially People’s Bank,” said Shannon Elmore, Greenbrier Humane Society administrative assistant and community liaison.

