Even before he was traded to the Falcons, WR Bryan Edwards had an idea of how he would fit into HC Arthur Smith‘s offense. “I just knew he liked the big-bodied receiver and they ran a lot of in-breaking routes with a lot of guys who could get YAC and make big plays off YAC,” Edwards said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “When I heard I was coming here, I felt like it was a really good fit for me, probably as good as it was going to get.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO